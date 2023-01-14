[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby





An angry guest at a Shanghai hotel caused pandemonium when he smashed his sports car through the establishment's glass doors this week.

The man proceeded to drive wildly through the hotel lobby, crashing into everything in the path of his vehicle.

Local media reported that the guest was angry after an argument with staff about a laptop that went missing during his stay at the hotel.

Screengrab from Reuters video of angry hotel guest smashing his car into a Shanghai hotel lobby posted on Youtube by Kanal13

Hotel staff can be seen running towards the car and banging on the doors when it finally comes to a stop, but then it takes off again.

The driver heads for the exit, but the car comes to a stop once more when it slams into a door frame.

A 28-year old man was reportedly arrested, and no-one was injured.