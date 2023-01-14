[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
'We're SO excited': Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of Kirstenbosch concert Iconic SA band Mango Groove returns to Kirstenbosch on Sunday after their last performance there almost five years ago. 14 January 2023 9:41 AM
Kalk Bay coastal area re-opens for swimming, Hout Bay beach remains closed The beach from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay, including the Dalebrook tidal pool, re-opened on Friday. 14 January 2023 8:32 AM
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever! 13 January 2023 2:10 PM
View all Local
First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90 In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation... 13 January 2023 12:57 PM
Poisoning political leaders—nothing new in South Africa's history Imraan Coovadia joins John Maytham to discuss the history and cultural influence of poisoning in South Africa. 13 January 2023 12:11 PM
How City of Cape Town plans to protect residents from Nersa tariff hike Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis speaks about efforts to move more residents from Eskom, to the municipality's electricity department. 13 January 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA? Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to... 12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole? Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting th... 12 January 2023 5:40 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a mis... 14 January 2023 11:05 AM
Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends Every week, our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings the most fun activities and fitness experiences to keep fit. 13 January 2023 2:25 PM
CT's 'Air Safaris 269' win PETA's first 'Animal-Friendly African Safari Award' 'Air Safaris 269' takes PETA's first prize for a socially conscious and totally vegan safari experience—the future of safaris. 13 January 2023 1:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
View all Sport
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
CT Jazzathon returns to the V&A Waterfront Pippa Hudson speaks to Craig Parks, Cape Town Jazzathon Festival Director. 12 January 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space! John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical. 13 January 2023 7:20 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby

14 January 2023 11:05 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Shanghai
hotel guest
Jinling Purple Mountain Hotel

A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a missing laptop.

An angry guest at a Shanghai hotel caused pandemonium when he smashed his sports car through the establishment's glass doors this week.

The man proceeded to drive wildly through the hotel lobby, crashing into everything in the path of his vehicle.

Local media reported that the guest was angry after an argument with staff about a laptop that went missing during his stay at the hotel.

Screengrab from Reuters video of angry hotel guest smashing his car into a Shanghai hotel lobby posted on Youtube by Kanal13
Screengrab from Reuters video of angry hotel guest smashing his car into a Shanghai hotel lobby posted on Youtube by Kanal13

Hotel staff can be seen running towards the car and banging on the doors when it finally comes to a stop, but then it takes off again.

The driver heads for the exit, but the car comes to a stop once more when it slams into a door frame.

A 28-year old man was reportedly arrested, and no-one was injured.




@ izanbar/123rf.com

[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)

14 January 2023 2:20 PM

The Two Oceans Aquarium has posted a video showing octopuses grooming, to shed the cuticles on their suckers.

Image of Claire Johnston centre-stage posted by Mango Groove on Facebook

'We're SO excited': Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of Kirstenbosch concert

14 January 2023 9:41 AM

Iconic SA band Mango Groove returns to Kirstenbosch on Sunday after their last performance there almost five years ago.

Image credit: Dalebrook tidal pool on Instagram dalebrook_tidalpool

Kalk Bay coastal area re-opens for swimming, Hout Bay beach remains closed

14 January 2023 8:32 AM

The beach from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay, including the Dalebrook tidal pool, re-opened on Friday.

pexels-run-ffwpu-5687491jpg

Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends

13 January 2023 2:25 PM

Every week, our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings the most fun activities and fitness experiences to keep fit.

Cape Town Philharmonic playing at Maynardville Open Air Theatre 2018. Image credit Bronwyn Lloyd.jpg

Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival

13 January 2023 2:10 PM

Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!

Vegan Flying Adventures and safaris into Southern Africa

CT's 'Air Safaris 269' win PETA's first 'Animal-Friendly African Safari Award'

13 January 2023 1:04 PM

'Air Safaris 269' takes PETA's first prize for a socially conscious and totally vegan safari experience—the future of safaris.

Meet Cape Town's first blind tour guide

13 January 2023 10:11 AM

Clarence chats to Winston Fani, who is striving to be Cape Town's first blind tour guide.

Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54

13 January 2023 6:24 AM

The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.

Photo by: say-cheesephotography.jpg

Future Radio lead singer on releasing singles, 'they can dominate music market'

13 January 2023 4:46 AM

Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Lategan member of Future Radio band, which released its debut album, Freedom, in 2020. 

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car

12 January 2023 7:07 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential Authority was looking into the company's finances.

A new image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, taken in infrared light, shows where the action is taking place in galaxy NGC 1291. The outer ring, colored red in this view, is filled with new stars that are igniting and heating up dust that glows with infrared light. Picture: NASA.

Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space!

13 January 2023 7:20 AM

John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia. Picture: Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL)

5 January 2023 11:40 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in.

© belchonock/123rf.com

'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her

5 January 2023 6:39 AM

If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests

4 January 2023 11:27 AM

Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports.

An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above

3 January 2023 11:24 AM

Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults.

© forplayday/123rf.com

China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA)

3 January 2023 10:56 AM

NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon.

Woman alcohol ,night club. Picture: Pixabay

5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC

30 December 2022 11:08 AM

Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year.

© palinchak/123rf.com

After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down

30 December 2022 5:56 AM

The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage.

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK

30 December 2022 5:30 AM

The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

US to implement mandatory Covid tests for Chinese tourists

29 December 2022 10:34 AM

As of January 2023, the US will start requiring a negative Covid-19 test for Chinese travellers entering the country.

EWN Highlights

Concern over tariff hike increase crippling SMMEs

14 January 2023 3:52 PM

MP police probe murder of ANC councillor and two others

14 January 2023 3:13 PM

'Vesele laid down his life in defence of UFH's integrity,' says Nzimande

14 January 2023 2:35 PM

