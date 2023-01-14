[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby
An angry guest at a Shanghai hotel caused pandemonium when he smashed his sports car through the establishment's glass doors this week.
The man proceeded to drive wildly through the hotel lobby, crashing into everything in the path of his vehicle.
Local media reported that the guest was angry after an argument with staff about a laptop that went missing during his stay at the hotel.
Hotel staff can be seen running towards the car and banging on the doors when it finally comes to a stop, but then it takes off again.
The driver heads for the exit, but the car comes to a stop once more when it slams into a door frame.
A 28-year old man was reportedly arrested, and no-one was injured.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hM57TL3Tkw
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)
The Two Oceans Aquarium has posted a video showing octopuses grooming, to shed the cuticles on their suckers.Read More
'We're SO excited': Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of Kirstenbosch concert
Iconic SA band Mango Groove returns to Kirstenbosch on Sunday after their last performance there almost five years ago.Read More
Kalk Bay coastal area re-opens for swimming, Hout Bay beach remains closed
The beach from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay, including the Dalebrook tidal pool, re-opened on Friday.Read More
Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends
Every week, our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings the most fun activities and fitness experiences to keep fit.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival
Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
CT's 'Air Safaris 269' win PETA's first 'Animal-Friendly African Safari Award'
'Air Safaris 269' takes PETA's first prize for a socially conscious and totally vegan safari experience—the future of safaris.Read More
Meet Cape Town's first blind tour guide
Clarence chats to Winston Fani, who is striving to be Cape Town's first blind tour guide.Read More
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More
Future Radio lead singer on releasing singles, 'they can dominate music market'
Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Lategan member of Future Radio band, which released its debut album, Freedom, in 2020.Read More
More from World
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space!
John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical.Read More
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL)
Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in.Read More
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her
If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this.Read More
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests
Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports.Read More
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above
Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults.Read More
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA)
NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon.Read More
5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC
Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year.Read More
After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down
The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage.Read More
2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK
The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884.Read More