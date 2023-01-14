[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)
Guess what? Octopuses do their own manicures!
The highly intelligent sea creatures have a technique to shed the protective linings that cover their suckers just like we would trim our fingernails when they get too long, explains Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium.
RELATED: How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
These linings cover each suction cup on an octopus' eight limbs - its so-called tentacles are made up of six "arms" and two "legs".
The creature vigorously swirls its tentacles together to shed its chitinous cuticles.
[This way] our octopus keeps its suckers squeaky clean! Grooming improves grip strength and sharpens the octopus' ability to taste what it touches.Two Oceans Aquarium
Watch the octopus self-care technique in the video below
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/izanbar/izanbar1609/izanbar160900315/128636662-octopus-underwater-close-up-portrait-detail.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Quick tips to help kids (and parents) deal with 'back to school bombshell'
Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares valuable advice on starting the new school term in a way that minimises stress for both children and parents.Read More
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby
A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a missing laptop.Read More
'We're SO excited': Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of Kirstenbosch concert
Iconic SA band Mango Groove returns to Kirstenbosch on Sunday after their last performance there almost five years ago.Read More
Kalk Bay coastal area re-opens for swimming, Hout Bay beach remains closed
The beach from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay, including the Dalebrook tidal pool, re-opened on Friday.Read More
Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends
Every week, our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings the most fun activities and fitness experiences to keep fit.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival
Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
CT's 'Air Safaris 269' win PETA's first 'Animal-Friendly African Safari Award'
'Air Safaris 269' takes PETA's first prize for a socially conscious and totally vegan safari experience—the future of safaris.Read More
Meet Cape Town's first blind tour guide
Clarence chats to Winston Fani, who is striving to be Cape Town's first blind tour guide.Read More
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More