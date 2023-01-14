Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)

14 January 2023 2:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Two Oceans Aquarium
octopus
octopus suckers

The Two Oceans Aquarium has posted a video showing octopuses grooming, to shed the cuticles on their suckers.
@ izanbar/123rf.com
@ izanbar/123rf.com

Guess what? Octopuses do their own manicures!

The highly intelligent sea creatures have a technique to shed the protective linings that cover their suckers just like we would trim our fingernails when they get too long, explains Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium.

RELATED: How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work

These linings cover each suction cup on an octopus' eight limbs - its so-called tentacles are made up of six "arms" and two "legs".

The creature vigorously swirls its tentacles together to shed its chitinous cuticles.

[This way] our octopus keeps its suckers squeaky clean! Grooming improves grip strength and sharpens the octopus' ability to taste what it touches.

Two Oceans Aquarium

Watch the octopus self-care technique in the video below




14 January 2023 2:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Two Oceans Aquarium
octopus
octopus suckers

