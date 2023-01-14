Happy ending for seal rescued by SPCA after harassment on Bloubergstrand
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's had its hands full over the festive season with rescues.
In another "seal incident" on Cape Town beaches the animal welfare group was alerted to a Cape Fur Seal in trouble on Bloubergstrand earlier in January.
The exhausted creature came out to the shore to rest but was constantly being harassed by beachgoers, it says.
The seal was tired and slightly underweight. It is nothing out of the ordinary for seals to come to the shore to rest and regain their strength.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The alert came soon after the incident on Clifton beach where a baby seal snapped at a young boy in the shallows and attacked a woman in the ocean.
That seal had reportedly also been harassed by beachgoers.
WATCH Baby seal attacks young boy and American actress on Clifton 4th
Beachgoers wanted to take selfies with the seal at Blouberg and off-leash dogs were chasing it, the SPCA reports.
The safest option was to capture the animal and take it to the group's Wildlife Department in Grassy Park to rest and regain its strength in the aqua ponds there.
After a few days of rest and good food, the seal was successfully released back into the ocean.
Our team selected a quiet beach along Milnerton, and the seal was successfully released. Without hesitation, the seal left our carrier box and off he went into the sea. A happy ending.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal stoning of an adult Cape fur seal on Monwabisi Beach, Khayelitsha.
RELATED: Cape fur seal euthanised after being brutally stoned by four individuals
The seal had to be humanely euthanised due to the severity of injuries it had sustained in the attack.
Source : https://capespca.co.za/wildlife-news/seal-harassed-by-beachgoers-rescued/?fbclid=IwAR3heKZ1UxnNunX4eF98ETjr9MqiUFTPzw4BkfmUmbx-eGwTGfCKxwP7htQ
