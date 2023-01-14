Happy ending for seal rescued by SPCA after harassment on Bloubergstrand





A tired Cape Fur Seal resting on Bloubergstrand was constantly harassed by beachgoers - image from Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's had its hands full over the festive season with rescues.

In another "seal incident" on Cape Town beaches the animal welfare group was alerted to a Cape Fur Seal in trouble on Bloubergstrand earlier in January.

The exhausted creature came out to the shore to rest but was constantly being harassed by beachgoers, it says.

The seal was tired and slightly underweight. It is nothing out of the ordinary for seals to come to the shore to rest and regain their strength. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The alert came soon after the incident on Clifton beach where a baby seal snapped at a young boy in the shallows and attacked a woman in the ocean.

That seal had reportedly also been harassed by beachgoers.

Beachgoers wanted to take selfies with the seal at Blouberg and off-leash dogs were chasing it, the SPCA reports.

The safest option was to capture the animal and take it to the group's Wildlife Department in Grassy Park to rest and regain its strength in the aqua ponds there.

After a few days of rest and good food, the seal was successfully released back into the ocean.

Our team selected a quiet beach along Milnerton, and the seal was successfully released. Without hesitation, the seal left our carrier box and off he went into the sea. A happy ending. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

A Cape Fur Seal was released at Milnerton after being rescued and given time to rest following harassment on Bloubergstrand - image from Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal stoning of an adult Cape fur seal on Monwabisi Beach, Khayelitsha.

The seal had to be humanely euthanised due to the severity of injuries it had sustained in the attack.