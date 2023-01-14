Quick tips to help kids (and parents) deal with 'back to school bombshell'





- It's back-to-school time again, which can be stressful not only for the children but their parents or caregivers as well.

- Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares quick tips on making this transition to a new school term as stress-free as possible.

Millions of pupils returned to inland school on Wednesday for the beginning of the 2023 academic year. Picture: Tamika Gounden/EWN

It's that time of year when children have either just returned to school or are preparing to do so. And of course the little ones will be going to "big school" for the first time.

Some kids may be excited, others more nervous or often a mix of both.

"So many kids are excited... until they get there!"

Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares some quick tips on making this transition to the new school year easier.

We have to understand that everything is new, so a new year is about new beginnings... It's about getting back into routine, or what we term as 'normal'. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

It is also characterised by a lot of change, so let's consider that for some children it's a new school. That's a massive shift. And for every child it's a new classsroom, it's a new teacher, it's new friends, new subjects, and a new timetable. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

This scenario can cause anxiety for the kids, but also for their parents she points out.

Be calm

Everyone enjoyed the holidays and the break from routine, but we actually thrive on routine says Bush.

Now is the time to get back to "normal".

We need to transfer our belief that they are gong to be able to cope. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Be prepared

Parents need to take the lead in being prepared for the new school term Bush says.

Start by ticking off the basics in the first few weeks - this includes stationary requirements, school uniforms, covering of books and labelling of all belongings.

That level of organisation helps your child to feel calm. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Be organised

Being organised includes steps like getting to school on time or a little bit earlier, and finding the best way to organise lunch boxes in terms of your own work schedule.

Set boundaries

Think clearly and set boundaries at the very start Bush says.

Decide how much time will be allowed for watching TV and gaming for instance, and set bedtime and waking-up time.

Routine actually relaxes children because they know what to expect. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

This article first appeared on 702 : Quick tips to help kids (and parents) deal with 'back to school bombshell'