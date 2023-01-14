Quick tips to help kids (and parents) deal with 'back to school bombshell'
- It's back-to-school time again, which can be stressful not only for the children but their parents or caregivers as well.
- Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares quick tips on making this transition to a new school term as stress-free as possible.
It's that time of year when children have either just returned to school or are preparing to do so. And of course the little ones will be going to "big school" for the first time.
Some kids may be excited, others more nervous or often a mix of both.
"So many kids are excited... until they get there!"
Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares some quick tips on making this transition to the new school year easier.
We have to understand that everything is new, so a new year is about new beginnings... It's about getting back into routine, or what we term as 'normal'.Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
It is also characterised by a lot of change, so let's consider that for some children it's a new school. That's a massive shift. And for every child it's a new classsroom, it's a new teacher, it's new friends, new subjects, and a new timetable.Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
This scenario can cause anxiety for the kids, but also for their parents she points out.
Be calm
Everyone enjoyed the holidays and the break from routine, but we actually thrive on routine says Bush.
Now is the time to get back to "normal".
We need to transfer our belief that they are gong to be able to cope.Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
Be prepared
Parents need to take the lead in being prepared for the new school term Bush says.
Start by ticking off the basics in the first few weeks - this includes stationary requirements, school uniforms, covering of books and labelling of all belongings.
That level of organisation helps your child to feel calm.Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
Be organised
Being organised includes steps like getting to school on time or a little bit earlier, and finding the best way to organise lunch boxes in terms of your own work schedule.
Set boundaries
Think clearly and set boundaries at the very start Bush says.
Decide how much time will be allowed for watching TV and gaming for instance, and set bedtime and waking-up time.
Routine actually relaxes children because they know what to expect.Nikki Bush, Parenting expert
Scroll up for the audio to listen to Bush's tips in detail
This article first appeared on 702 : Quick tips to help kids (and parents) deal with 'back to school bombshell'
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!)
The Two Oceans Aquarium has posted a video showing octopuses grooming, to shed the cuticles on their suckers.Read More
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby
A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a missing laptop.Read More
'We're SO excited': Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of Kirstenbosch concert
Iconic SA band Mango Groove returns to Kirstenbosch on Sunday after their last performance there almost five years ago.Read More
Kalk Bay coastal area re-opens for swimming, Hout Bay beach remains closed
The beach from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay, including the Dalebrook tidal pool, re-opened on Friday.Read More
Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends
Every week, our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings the most fun activities and fitness experiences to keep fit.Read More
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival
Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever!Read More
CT's 'Air Safaris 269' win PETA's first 'Animal-Friendly African Safari Award'
'Air Safaris 269' takes PETA's first prize for a socially conscious and totally vegan safari experience—the future of safaris.Read More
Meet Cape Town's first blind tour guide
Clarence chats to Winston Fani, who is striving to be Cape Town's first blind tour guide.Read More
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More