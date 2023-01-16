The Midday Report Express: Ramaphosa puts brakes on Zuma





President Ramaphosa is in the spotlight today on The Midday Report with the recent news that he has been granted an interim interdict to halt his prosecution by former President Jacob Zuma.

The judgement puts the brakes on Zuma's efforts to entangle President Ramaphosa in his private prosecution of Advocate Billy Downer and News24 veteran journalist Karyn Maughan.

News also breaking that President Ramaphosa has cancelled his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos and instead will return home to tackle the nation's energy crisis. The president is expected to meet with the Eskom board upon his arrival.

Mandy spoke with Vincent Magwenya, the president's spokesperson, about these matters.

The President welcomes the decision that's been handed down by the South Gauteng High Court. The judgment confirms the position of the President that the prosecution is motivated by ulterior purpose and it's based on spurious and unfounded charges. Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa's Spokesperson

This is not the first time the President has chosen to cancel an international engagement in order to focus on pressing domestic challenges. Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa's Spokesperson

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

President Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip. He will meet the Eskom board instead.

South Africans are protesting loadshedding. The DA intends to march to Luthuli House.

Umalusi briefs the media on 2022 matric exam results.

Coastal schools to head back to school on Wednesday.

Remembering the late Frene Ginwala, the first democratically elected Speaker of Parliament.

There is a tiger that is on the loose in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg.

