2023 Cape Town Carnival celebrates diversity with its vibrant 'AFR'ENERGY' theme
I think it is such a beautiful celebration of the diversity that lives within Cape Town, celebrating so many different communities and how we can all come together cohesively and present something beautiful.Tracey Carter, Artist and Performance Director - Cape Town Carnival
Carter has been part of the performing industry for 20 years.
I stepped into a carnival in 2016 as a group leader and a performer because obviously, I ran AfriCan which is an NGO focusing on the development of performing arts. And I brought a hundred kids and they performed with me in Carnival 2017, and that was absolutely fantastic, and I fell in love with the space. And I have been journeying with them ever since.Tracey Carter, Performance Director - Cape Town Carnival
The 2023 Cape Town Carnival theme is "Afri-energy."
Afr'energy is the combination of all the energies that live within this beautiful city of ours—within our nations.Tracey Carter, Performance Director - Cape Town Carnival
The aim of the carnival is to offer performers a platform to perform, she says.
We've got over forty groups performing in the Cape Town Carnival, and they are from all across the Cape. And some of the groups we got are hip hop dance groups such as the Eoan Crew... Then we've got cultural groups like our Indian community, Jhumka...Tracey Carter, Performance Director - Cape Town Carnival
The groups will have costumes that will be representing the energy and which represent the Afr'energy theme.
Scroll to the audio to listen to the full interview.
