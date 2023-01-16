Streaming issues? Report here
What's causing the delay in issuing permanent residence permits in SA? Pippa Hudson speaks to Gary Eisenberg, a specialist immigration lawyer. 16 January 2023 2:07 PM
CoCT plans to spend over R140 million on homeless shelters over the next 3 years Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town. 16 January 2023 2:00 PM
City urges locals to use water sparingly as load shedding impacts water supply Lester Kiewit interviews Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation. 16 January 2023 12:19 PM
View all Local
Karoo mayor, Gayton McKenzie wants foreign pupils excluded from public schools McKenzie’s tweet that foreign children be excluded from public schools is incorrect and illegal according to human rights lawyer.... 16 January 2023 3:26 PM
Tariff hike: "This is the final straw that's going to break the camel's back" "Ordinary working class and poor South Africans can no longer afford to access electricity" – PMBEJD. 16 January 2023 10:02 AM
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
View all Politics
Brain drain and an ageing workforce are only going to worsen Eskom's problems Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shamil Ismail, analyst at Prima Research. 16 January 2023 5:48 PM
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA? Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to... 12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
View all Business
2023 Cape Town Carnival celebrates diversity with its vibrant 'AFR'ENERGY' theme Clarence Ford spoke to Tracey Carter, performance director of Cape Town Carnival about the 2023 Carnival, its theme, and what it r... 16 January 2023 1:20 PM
Mini workouts can also BOOST your health when done correctly Africa Melane talked to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about how mini workouts can keep you healthy. 16 January 2023 9:17 AM
[PICS] SA's new licence cards (rolling out later this year) will look like this As of late this year, SA's current licence cards will be phased out over the next six years to keep up with global standards. 16 January 2023 9:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever! 13 January 2023 2:10 PM
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space! John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical. 13 January 2023 7:20 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holi... 11 January 2023 5:25 PM
View all Opinion
City urges locals to use water sparingly as load shedding impacts water supply

16 January 2023 12:19 PM
by Amy Fraser
Eskom
water usage
City of Cape Town
Lester Kiewit
cape town load shedding
siseko mbandezi

Lester Kiewit interviews Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation.

Residents across the city are asked to assist the City of Cape Town by using less water immediately, as it will help maintain the supply during prolonged high stages of load shedding, which is affecting water supply operations.

SAVE-WATER-pexels-dominika-roseclay
SAVE-WATER-pexels-dominika-roseclay

RELATED: Load shedding caused Fish Hoek sewage overflow - City of Cape Town

Mbandezi shares that over the past weekend, there were issues in the Somerset West area, the home of four large reservoirs, due to prolonged high stages of load shedding that depleted the water, leaving residents without water.

Mbandezi shares further:

  • The team is doing whatever is necessary to mitigate the water crisis as the result of load shedding
  • Mountainous and high lying areas are more so affected as the water needs to be pumped to reach the properties, but without power, the water is unable to be pumped, which affects the efficiency and quality of the pumps
  • To help mitigate this issue, the City has put generator in place, however, the generators may not be sufficient if there are high levels of load shedding
  • Despite the country experiencing load shedding for quite some time, Mbandezi describes the load shedding that we've experienced these last years as "unprecedented"
  • Over the past years, the City has been able to secure more generators and has made use of solar energy and "fixed" generators
  • Solar power has been implemented at one of the City's sewer pump stations which will be monitored to understand the impact it has, and whether or not it's a sustainable solution moving forward
  • Mbandezi speaks about the recent beach closures that the city has faced over the past month, and attributes load shedding as the main contributor
  • The City procures over 400 000 litres of fuel a month to run the generators, which is a direct indicator of the effect that load shedding has had on the City's infrastructure

It is a really, really serious matter.

Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation

I must be honest with you, if you have higher stages [load shedding] and you have many areas impacted, then that resource [generators] would be exhausted.

Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation

There's a lot that the City has really done and I know as a fact, before the end of June, we're receiving about 18 generators.

Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation

What we have seen is the significant increase of the procurement of fuel by over 150 000 [litres]...normally the City would procure about 250 000 per month, now we're sitting at 400 000 and plus, so that shows you the impact of load shedding.

Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
