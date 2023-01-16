City urges locals to use water sparingly as load shedding impacts water supply





Residents across the city are asked to assist the City of Cape Town by using less water immediately, as it will help maintain the supply during prolonged high stages of load shedding, which is affecting water supply operations.

Mbandezi shares that over the past weekend, there were issues in the Somerset West area, the home of four large reservoirs, due to prolonged high stages of load shedding that depleted the water, leaving residents without water.

Mbandezi shares further:

The team is doing whatever is necessary to mitigate the water crisis as the result of load shedding

Mountainous and high lying areas are more so affected as the water needs to be pumped to reach the properties, but without power, the water is unable to be pumped, which affects the efficiency and quality of the pumps

To help mitigate this issue, the City has put generator in place, however, the generators may not be sufficient if there are high levels of load shedding

Despite the country experiencing load shedding for quite some time, Mbandezi describes the load shedding that we've experienced these last years as "unprecedented"

Over the past years, the City has been able to secure more generators and has made use of solar energy and "fixed" generators

Solar power has been implemented at one of the City's sewer pump stations which will be monitored to understand the impact it has, and whether or not it's a sustainable solution moving forward

Mbandezi speaks about the recent beach closures that the city has faced over the past month, and attributes load shedding as the main contributor

The City procures over 400 000 litres of fuel a month to run the generators, which is a direct indicator of the effect that load shedding has had on the City's infrastructure

It is a really, really serious matter. Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation

I must be honest with you, if you have higher stages [load shedding] and you have many areas impacted, then that resource [generators] would be exhausted. Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation

There's a lot that the City has really done and I know as a fact, before the end of June, we're receiving about 18 generators. Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation

What we have seen is the significant increase of the procurement of fuel by over 150 000 [litres]...normally the City would procure about 250 000 per month, now we're sitting at 400 000 and plus, so that shows you the impact of load shedding. Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation

