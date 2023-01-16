City urges locals to use water sparingly as load shedding impacts water supply
Residents across the city are asked to assist the City of Cape Town by using less water immediately, as it will help maintain the supply during prolonged high stages of load shedding, which is affecting water supply operations.
RELATED: Load shedding caused Fish Hoek sewage overflow - City of Cape Town
Mbandezi shares that over the past weekend, there were issues in the Somerset West area, the home of four large reservoirs, due to prolonged high stages of load shedding that depleted the water, leaving residents without water.
Mbandezi shares further:
- The team is doing whatever is necessary to mitigate the water crisis as the result of load shedding
- Mountainous and high lying areas are more so affected as the water needs to be pumped to reach the properties, but without power, the water is unable to be pumped, which affects the efficiency and quality of the pumps
- To help mitigate this issue, the City has put generator in place, however, the generators may not be sufficient if there are high levels of load shedding
- Despite the country experiencing load shedding for quite some time, Mbandezi describes the load shedding that we've experienced these last years as "unprecedented"
- Over the past years, the City has been able to secure more generators and has made use of solar energy and "fixed" generators
- Solar power has been implemented at one of the City's sewer pump stations which will be monitored to understand the impact it has, and whether or not it's a sustainable solution moving forward
- Mbandezi speaks about the recent beach closures that the city has faced over the past month, and attributes load shedding as the main contributor
- The City procures over 400 000 litres of fuel a month to run the generators, which is a direct indicator of the effect that load shedding has had on the City's infrastructure
It is a really, really serious matter.Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation
I must be honest with you, if you have higher stages [load shedding] and you have many areas impacted, then that resource [generators] would be exhausted.Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation
There's a lot that the City has really done and I know as a fact, before the end of June, we're receiving about 18 generators.Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation
What we have seen is the significant increase of the procurement of fuel by over 150 000 [litres]...normally the City would procure about 250 000 per month, now we're sitting at 400 000 and plus, so that shows you the impact of load shedding.Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
FIRE ALERT: Crews deployed to Boyes Drive
On social media, Table Mountain National Park alerted locals to the fire along Boyes Drive.Read More
What's causing the delay in issuing permanent residence permits in SA?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gary Eisenberg, a specialist immigration lawyer.Read More
CoCT plans to spend over R140 million on homeless shelters over the next 3 years
Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town.Read More
'Eskom is billing for load shedded hours’ — DA plan revolt against power cuts
The protests follow Eskom's Stage 6 load shedding announcement on Wednesday, because of breakdowns at its power stations.Read More
'If you spot the tiger loose in Walkerville, do not approach it,' — local CPF
A loose tigress has been spotted in the Walkers fruit farms area in the South of Johannesburg.Read More
Tariff hike: "This is the final straw that's going to break the camel's back"
"Ordinary working class and poor South Africans can no longer afford to access electricity" – PMBEJD.Read More
'Time Out Market' to replace popular V&A Waterfront food market in late 2023
The V&A Waterfront food market's last day of trading will be Sunday 22 January.Read More
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket'
The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town.Read More
Several organisations threatening Eskom with legal action over energy crisis
South Africa has been plunged into what feels like total darkness and some organisations are threatening to take Eskom to court.Read More
More from Politics
Karoo mayor, Gayton McKenzie wants foreign pupils excluded from public schools
McKenzie’s tweet that foreign children be excluded from public schools is incorrect and illegal according to human rights lawyer.Read More
CoCT plans to spend over R140 million on homeless shelters over the next 3 years
Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town.Read More
Tariff hike: "This is the final straw that's going to break the camel's back"
"Ordinary working class and poor South Africans can no longer afford to access electricity" – PMBEJD.Read More
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid
Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution.Read More
First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90
In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation.Read More
Poisoning political leaders—nothing new in South Africa's history
Imraan Coovadia joins John Maytham to discuss the history and cultural influence of poisoning in South Africa.Read More
How City of Cape Town plans to protect residents from Nersa tariff hike
Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis speaks about efforts to move more residents from Eskom, to the municipality's electricity department.Read More
Nersa tariff increase: what does this mean for South Africans?
'It's unreasonable to expect that the same people who have broken everything down, will now fix it with the same leadership.'Read More
People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof
"...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour" – Dr Charani.Read More