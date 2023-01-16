371 confirmed cases of measles in South Africa — NICD





FILE: A 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped measles virus particle. Picture: CDC Public Health Image Library.

Limpopo province is currently leading with about 140 laboratory-confirmed cases of measles, says Dr. Groome.

At the moment, Limpopo is still leading as from last week they had about 140 laboratory confirmed cases, followed by North West then Mpumalanga. Dr Michelle Groome, Head of Public Health Surveillance and Response - NICD

Dr Groome urges parents to be vigilant and to make sure that their children's vaccinations are up-to-date.

There is a national measles campaign coming up and it is to mop up those who have not yet been vaccinated. Dr Michelle Groome, Head of Public Health Surveillance and Response - NICD

The most affected age group is 5 to 9 years old; therefore, the vaccine campaigns are targeting those up to the age of 16 years, she further explained.

