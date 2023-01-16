'Eskom is billing for load shedded hours’ — DA plan revolt against power cuts
Mandy Weiner spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen, and Khustaz Mtwentwe, organiser and founder of #StandUp South Africa.
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the opposition party plans to march to the Luthuli House to revolt against rolling blackouts.
Steenhuisen says the electricity crisis, that has placed the country on Stage 6 power cuts until further notice, lies solely on the ruling party's negligence and not on Eskom or energy regulator Nersa.
He says it is very clear that the government has no plans to resolve the crisis.
There is only one language as we saw during the stop Zuma period that the ANC understands and that’s when it starts to affect them electorally.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
It is important that we don’t allow the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa off the hook with this my hands are tied, there’s not much I can do.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
Meanwhile, Khustaz Mtwentwe, organiser and founder of #StandUp South Africa, says urgent action needs to be taken on behalf of tax-paying citizens.
His civil society organisation plans to march to the Union Buildings.
Eskom is billing the country for load shedded hours.Khustaz Mtwentwe, #StandUp South Africa
We are telling Eskom freeze the requests until you can guarantee that you can provide the service.Khustaz Mtwentwe, #StandUp South Africa
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
