How gang hotspots continue to exist within communities





It's a question that many outside of gang hotspots have often asked, but how is it that crime and gang hotspots continue to persist even though the communities and police know of their existence?

How is that, even when the den of skulduggery is identified and stamped out, its is able to reemerge shortly after, oftentimes in the very place it was originally in.

According to Eldred De Klerk, a senior policing and social conflict specialist at the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence, the answer is that gangs are more than just a simple crime syndicate. Rather, gangs provide essential services to these communities, which have been pushed to the fringes of the economy due to structural apartheid.

Clarence spoke with Eldred about this phenomenon—how it was born and what the potential solutions may be.

Most [gangs] also have a form of benign wealth and care for their communities. Yet that comes at a cost. Right? So if I do you a favour, whether that's paying for your child or paying your rent, you in turn owe me a favour. And sometimes you owe me your life. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence.

