CoCT plans to spend over R140 million on homeless shelters over the next 3 years





There's no doubt that the cost of living has increased exponentially, and many have been put in compromised financial positions.

For some people, they may have lost their homes, turned to substance abuse as a way to cope and ultimately have ended up homeless.

FILE: A man walks past homeless people sleeping outside a shop. Picture: EWN

RELATED: How can Cape Town address the complexities of homelessness?

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis states that in the City bowl, Woodstock, and Green Point areas alone, there are 1,004 individuals facing homelessness.

It's several thousands of people living in homelessness in Cape Town at least. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

In attempts to mitigate this issue, the City has put aside over R140 million to invest in alternative accommodation for individuals that are facing homelessness, substance abuse, and problems alike, to help integrate them back with their families and society.

In addition, the City is providing social assistance to these individuals, such as alcohol and drug addiction treatments, psychiatric assistance, and job referrals.

If these individuals choose to reject the social assistance, then the City will need to go to higher authorities, such as courts, to receive eviction orders, says Hill-Lewis.

We really try to offer a full range of care interventions before that [court intervention] to try and reintegrate people with their families and into society. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

You're dealing with addiction mainly, you're dealing with psychiatric illness, you're dealing with extreme poverty, domestic abuse and all of those things coming together. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

Hill-Lewis states that the overall issue of homelessness is a complex situation as there are many moving parts, such as the reasons for being homeless, the petty crime and robbery that come with it as people need to fund their addictions, and then looking at ways to reintroduce them back into a safe society.

It's a hugely complex issue, but just because it's complex, you can't just put your hands up and say 'well, there's nothing we can do about it'. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

Currently, the City is in construction for 350 new beds, has completed 100 new beds, and is looking to gather 700 by the end of the year.

The mayor states that despite personal views and beliefs that many have in regard to homelessness in South Africa, legally, one is unable to remove an individual from their place of living, even if it is on the side of the road or under a bridge, without an eviction order granted by the High Court.

The focus has to be trying to reintegrate those people with the families from which they've come, where they are safe...and try to reintegrate them into a society; get them to be productive citizens again. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

The City welcomes help form NGO's looking to get involved to remove homelessness in our city, and to bring people back to their families, or a safe space.

Unfortunately, the huge majority of homeless people in Cape Town are not always open to accepting the social support that the City gives and we are trying to give more and more of the social assistance. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.