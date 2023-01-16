What's causing the delay in issuing permanent residence permits in SA?





Specialist immigration lawyer Gary Eisenberg says permanent residence applications take on average between 5 and 7 years to process.

Eisenberg says a reasonable timeframe to process such an application should be two years.

A German couple recently had to go to court to force the Department of Home Affairs to grant their permanent residence.

Just how bad are the backlogs with regard to the processing of permanent residence applications in South Africa?

By the sounds of it, it's pretty bad.

The conversation was sparked in part by a CapeTalk listener who emailed the station and partly by a recent court ruling that spoke to the issue.

The listener, 'Beverly' has been waiting for an outcome since first applying for permanent residence in February 2016.

Every two years she has to go through the hassle and cost of renewing her temporary permit to be here, and has even tried working through an agency to expedite the issue, but with no success.

In order to reapply, she says, “I have to leave the country every time until the permit comes through."

"I'm almost 60 and have nowhere to go.”

Sadly, Beverly is not alone in her predicament, and the endless delays are not the only problem plaguing applicants.

A German couple recently had to go to court to force the Department of Home Affairs to grant them permanent residence. Despite having fulfilled all of the requirements for retirement in South Africa, their application was denied.

Western Cape High Court Judge Vincent Saldanha said he was outraged by the conduct of the director-general of Home Affairs, saying he had shown complete disdain and turned a blind eye to the elderly couple’s predicament for years, leaving them living on the same temporary permits Beverly described, and in constant uncertainty about their future.

The judge ordered that the department foot the entire legal bill for the case, but said he had seriously considered making the director general personally accountable.

Immigration lawyer Gary Eisenberg says applications are taking up to seven years to process, a timeframe he regards as unreasonable.

In this mounting pile of jurisprudence, which keeps flowing from our judiciary all over the country, is about two years. Two years seems to be, by agreement a reasonable timeframe. Anything beyond that is judicially reviewable for being unreasonably delayed. Gary Eisenberg, a specialist immigration lawyer.

...that's what people are doing, taking matters to court after two years, or three years, or four years. And obtaining orders, directing the department of Home Affairs to deal with those applications. Gary Eisenberg, a specialist immigration lawyer.

...about 30% of those orders are complied with, and the rest of them need to be enforced, through contempt applications in the high court, and that's all part of the dance. Gary Eisenberg, a specialist immigration lawyer.

