FIRE ALERT: Crews deployed to Boyes Drive
Capetonians, beware, there is currently a fire along Boyes Drive - the iconic scenic drive in the Muizenberg area.
The news was posted to the SANParks - Table Mountain National Park's various social media platforms.
Working on Fire, a Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment posted a video to their Twitter account showing one of the choppers taking off to assist in fighting the fire.
A WOF Huey Chopper take off from Newlands to #BoysDriveFire to assist @TableMountainNP with fighting the fire.#savinglives #ProtectingTheenvironment pic.twitter.com/11PlsRpdiS— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 16, 2023
This article first appeared on KFM : FIRE ALERT: Crews deployed to Boyes Drive
