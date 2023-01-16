Karoo mayor, Gayton McKenzie wants foreign pupils excluded from public schools
John Maytham interviewed human rights lawyer, Jos Venter about statements made by Central Karoo Mayor and Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie to exclude foreign children from public schools.
Venter says the Patriotic Alliance leader’s statement excludes South African children who do not have identity documents.
Mckenzie, who is the Central Karoo District mayor, recently tweet that "undocumented children should not be allowed in schools in SA".
It goes a lot further than foreign nationals, documents here relate to identity documents and birth certificates as well, so it can be that a South African child doesn’t have a birth certificate…Jos Venter, human rights lawyer
All children of illegal foreigners shouldn’t be allowed in our schools in South Africa, Home Affairs should visit all schools before we do, this is nonsense, we must now explain to South African parents why they children cannot be placed in schools , we warned you.— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) January 11, 2023
The right to basic education in South Africa is entrenched in the Constitution and allows for undocumented learners to enroll in public schools, says Venter.
He adds that the tweet reflects South Africa’s pervasive xenophobia. Venter says the socio-economic issues that are faced in South Africa are due to bad governance not an influx of foreign nationals.
The right does not attach to an identity; it attaches to a human being.Jos Venter, human rights lawyer
Listen to the full audio for more.
