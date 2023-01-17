How a child rapist became mayor of Kannaland, a municipality packed with crooks





Icosa councillor Hyrin Ruiters congratulates Jeffrey Donson on his election with Kannaland mayor Werner Meshoa in attendance. Picture: Twitter

A recent episode of Carte Blanche delved into the political machinations of the Kannaland Municipality in the Klein Karoo. The municipality encompasses the towns of Ladismith, Calitzdorp, and Zoar. It is on the surface a picture-perfect visage of the South African rural landscape.

But as the Carte Blanche investigation showed, the beauty of the Kannaland Municipality is only skin deep as it faces serious issues, stemming primarily from political corruption.

To begin with, Mayor Jeffrey Donson has a deeply foul criminal history. Donson, a convicted child rapist, is a career politician who has been in council since the early 2000s. In 2008, he was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl and sentenced to five years in prison.

That would be scandal enough on its own, but the entire leadership of the Kannaland Municipality is packed with convicts and fraudsters.

It's actually the western Cape's smallest municipality, but it's the most fraught with issues. Latashia Naidoo, Carte Blanche producer

He was convicted, and the sentence wasn't overturned. It was just suspended. This man was convicted of sexual assault and statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl! Latashia Naidoo, Carte Blanche producer

