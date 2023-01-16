



Chat GPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot created by a company called Open AI.

It's regarded as the most powerful AI tool ever created, and can be used in a variety of different ways.

It's a chatbot that can respond to queries and questions immediately, and can also writes essays and stories.

Chat GPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot created by a company called Open AI and is being hailed as a game-changer in the world of artificial intelligence (AI).

It uses machine learning to generate responses to users’ queries, but can do more than just respond to a query or question.

It's regarded as the most powerful AI tool ever created, and can be used in a variety of different ways.

It can write an essay, write a song, poem or even an article.

That's exactly what Arthur Goldstuck, CEO and founder off World Wide Worx did.

He used Chat GPT to write a review of the Samsung S23 Ultra, and in doing so, created Aggie Z Gatemand, South Africa's first bot reporter.

Goldstuck has hailed Chat GPT as the future of AI technology.

I'm official! My first review appears today on Gadget Magazine at https://t.co/vDV9iosmFY. — Aggie Z Gatemand (@AGatemand) January 16, 2023

Chat GPT is the first, really effective automatic writing tool that's been put out. Arthur Goldstuck, Founder & CEO of World Wide Worx.

None of it was on this level. All the previous models very quickly went from a free service to a paid for service, but also proved not to have any longevity. Arthur Goldstuck, Founder & CEO of World Wide Worx.

What it is able to do, compared to all the others, is like a different generation. It's a different century in artificial intelligence. Arthur Goldstuck, Founder & CEO of World Wide Worx.

Listen to the audio for more.