'Don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom for SA's economy' says economist





Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE believes the South African economy will stabilise over the coming months.

He forecasts the Rand two stabilise against the major currencies in the later part of the year.

Cilliers predicts the Rand to hover between R16.40-R17.40 against the U.S dollar in late 2023.

South African rand banknotes. Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News.

Yes, things do seem rather gloomy for South Africa at present.

The Rand has slumped as the power crisis deepens, and President Cyril Ramaphosa cancels his trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

But Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE believes the South African economy will stabilise over the coming months, as global markets like the USA also experience economic instabilities.

I think we have a bit of a hiccup at the moment, but I think for the year, we might very well see the Rand strengthen a bit, back down the R16.40, R16.50 levels. Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

I don't think it's necessary to all of a sudden run to the bank tomorrow morning and withdraw everything that you've got on your name, and borrow more to take offshore. Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

When you going to move money offshore, do so as part of your investment portfolio, like any sensible investor would do, but don't rush off, draw all your money, borrow yourself to the brim to try and take the money offshore. Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Listen to the audio for more.