Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Being flippant about money was not a smart attitude' - Prof Richard Calland

16 January 2023 8:43 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Richard Calland
Other People's Money

Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at UCT shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

  • Richard Calland was born and raised in east London, UK.

  • His parents were teachers who were strict about their finances.

  • He admits to being excessive with his finances as a law student in the UK in the 1980's, and learnt hard lessons about debt.

  • He moved to South Africa prior to the 1994 general elections to work as an adviser to the ANC.

Richard Calland. Picture: @richardcalland/Twitter
Richard Calland. Picture: @richardcalland/Twitter

Richard Calland is a British-South African writer, political analyst and Associate Professor of Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

For the better part of three decades, he's been working in the fields of democratic governance and sustainable development in South Africa and further afield.

Before moving to South Africa in 1994 to work on its founding democratic election as an advisor to the ANC in the Western Cape, he practised law for seven years at the London Bar.

He was born and raised in the east of London, UK, the son of teacher-parents who instilled the value of money in him from a young age.

He comes from a working class family, something he says contributed to his family's attitude towards money.

As a young student in his late teens, he admits to be very rebellious against his parents prudential approach to money.

It made me for a period of time, when I went to university very irresponsible with money. Being _laissez-faire _and flippant about money was not a particularly smart attitude.

Richard Calland, political analyst.

They had a working-class background, and I think that informed their attitude to money. They were very risk averse, they were very prudent. They were very careful, didn't go into debt and ran a very tight ship.

Richard Calland, political analyst.

Listen to the interview fore more.




16 January 2023 8:43 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Richard Calland
Other People's Money

