Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert
Lester Kiewit interviews Cruise:
After days of stage six load shedding, Eskom moved us to stage four from today (Tuesday), followed by stage five from Wednesday.
Stage seven or eight - or possibly worse - may be in our future.
Cruise shares his perspective on the energy crisis:
- Stage six load shedding will be the norm from now on
- There is a focus on planned maintenance, but Cruise states that it is "not actually happening" in terms of improving the ability of power plant stations to produce electricity
- Placing Eskom under the responsibility of Minister Mantashe will not make any difference
- A press meeting to discuss extreme load shedding levels (to level eight and beyond) was scheduled for Monday but was postponed
- Cruise estimates the probability of stage eight load shedding from July at 50%, meaning consumers will be without electricity for between 12 and 14 hours a day
- Stage 10 is "definitely a possibility"
Even Eskom didn't know [how long stage six would be implemented for], thankfully, it wasn't that long, but unfortunately, I do see this kind of becoming the normal going forward.Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert working at Hohm Energy
Going forward, stage eight load shedding plus is on the cards for the nation.Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert working at Hohm Energy
We are seeing that they [power plant stations] are now coming back not performing better... because nothing really was improved during the maintenance programme.Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert working at Hohm Energy
I don't really foresee a big South Africa-wide blackout taking place for the next few years, but I do see us going above stage eight load shedding... we're definitely going on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping.Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert working at Hohm Energy
