Want to get back into a fitness routine? Start by strengthening your back





Africa Melane chats to Liezel van der Westhuizen about strengthening your back form.

Listen to their chat below.

The fitness fiend chatted about strengthening back form for better posture, core strength, and a host of other benefits with a simple exercise called, bent-over-rows.

We promise, even if you're not a regular fitness person, this one's simple (and short) enough to do.

So, what equipment will you need for bent-over-rows?

Correct form

Barbells, bands, or rowing machines (if you're at the gym)

How do you do it?

Bend over using barbells, bands get on the rowing machine

Row backwards

Practice once or twice a week.

But you can't do bent-over-rows without good form. Watch the video below to see how to do bent-over-rows with good form.

There you have it!

Add this one to your fitness routine for overall back strength.

As with all exercise recommendations, chat to your doctor to ensure this one suits your physical strength abilities.

If you'd like us to suggest specific exercise routines, email:

liezelv@702.co.za

liezelv@capetalk.co.za

For more detail about bent-over-rows and achieving good form, scroll up to listen to the full chat.