[WATCH] Women have better friendships than men - Jane Fonda
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you think friendships between women and men are different when it comes to affection and intention?
Fonda believes that women have a better quality of friendship than men.
I think Jane Fonda nails it here on friendship differences between men and women pic.twitter.com/wQOGjhaeRD' Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 15, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Women have better friendships than men - Jane Fonda
