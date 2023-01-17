



Africa Melane interviews Lance Nkwe, Corporate Marketing Manager at Corporate Traveller.

Leisure mixed with business traveling, with the resultant boost to the well-being of the employees, has become popular once more.

These trips offer employees opportunities to be on holiday at a lower cost.

They also introduce flexibility to companies and motivate employees.

© druid007/123rf.com

It is not only an important shift in terms of employees' well-being, but it has also become increasingly important for attracting and keeping talent. Lance Nkwe, Corporate Marketing Manager - Corporate Traveller

So if you look at the travelers' value index, about 60% of business travelers expand their work trips to personal travel. Lance Nkwe, Corporate Marketing Manager - Corporate Traveler

Popular "bleasure" destinations include places such as London, New York, and Cape Town.

This article first appeared on 702 : Tell your boss, 'Bleisure' travel (business AND pleasure) is good for you