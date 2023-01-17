Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament
Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Australian Open tennis tournament with immediate effect.
This follows a courtside incident on Monday, during the match between Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova.
Spectators were initially permitted to take the flags into Melbourne Park, provided that it didn't cause any issues or disruptions.
However, the display of a Russian flag during the first-round match on Monday drew widespread criticism, with many claiming that Russian supporters were 'taunting' the Ukrainian player.
Ukraine's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko also called on Tennis Australia to take action against the provocative Russian supporters.
I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy. @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/zw8pLN4FIF' Vasyl Myroshnychenko (@AmbVasyl) January 16, 2023
Russian and Belarusian athletes have not been able to play under their countries' flags in several sports since the invasion of Ukraine began in February last year.
Players from the two countries are competing under a neutral white flag during the Australian Open.
Despite the incident, Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl beat her Russian opponent 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 to advance to the second round.
