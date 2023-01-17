Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us
Bongani Bingwa interviews Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA.
Without power, industries' productivity is taking a nosedive. Inarguably load shedding requires attention, but one industry that must be prioritised is agriculture and food security.
Agriculture is a vital aspect of the South African economy, but beyond its place as a financial driver, the industry is critical because it, literally, feeds the nation. The nation's food security rests on the ability of the agricultural sector to function unimpeded.
If you’re a dairy farmer. You cannot milk your cows. You cannot keep your milk in a cold storage facility when there’s no electricity... The same applies to irrigation farmers that are irrigating grains, maize, sugar cane, also other crops.Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA
What is important is that farmers are still producing food at a large cap. And that's the nice thing... The bigger issue is the affordability of food and we've seen a spike in the price of all kinds of basic stuff. That's why the poultry industry has called on the Minister to zero-rate chicken, for example, to make it cheaper.Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA
But also remember, the industry is a very resilient and very innovative industry and we can also bring solutions to the table. Farmers have the land where extra solar panels can be erected and where additional electricity can be generated.Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148020129_industrial-3d-illustration-of-green-rural-agricultural-combine-harvester-on-field-with-south-africa-.html?vti=n6awlcz34ftp27dwsk-1-20
More from Business
Train from Eersterivier to Bellville is back, and commuters are loving it
Lorenzo Davids speaks to Kiewit about the relaunching of the train service between Eersterivier and Bellville.Read More
Is your workplace actually toxic? Here are some signs to look out for
Being in a toxic work environment puts an immense strain on your mental health so what can you do if you are in this situation?Read More
Schools can NOT force you to buy speficic brands of stationary - WCED
"There is no onus on the parent to buy specific brands. I can make that clear," says Bronagh Hammond of the W Cape Education Dept.Read More
Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert
"We're on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping," says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy.Read More
'Being flippant about money was not a smart attitude' - Prof Richard Calland
Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at UCT shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
'Don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom for SA's economy' says economist
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.Read More
'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO of World Wide Work.Read More
Brain drain and an ageing workforce are only going to worsen Eskom's problems
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shamil Ismail, analyst at Prima Research.Read More
Tariff hike: "This is the final straw that's going to break the camel's back"
"Ordinary working class and poor South Africans can no longer afford to access electricity" – PMBEJD.Read More