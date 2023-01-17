Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us





Bongani Bingwa interviews Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA.

A farmer in Vredendal, Western Cape harvests grapes. Picture: EWN

Without power, industries' productivity is taking a nosedive. Inarguably load shedding requires attention, but one industry that must be prioritised is agriculture and food security.

Agriculture is a vital aspect of the South African economy, but beyond its place as a financial driver, the industry is critical because it, literally, feeds the nation. The nation's food security rests on the ability of the agricultural sector to function unimpeded.

If you’re a dairy farmer. You cannot milk your cows. You cannot keep your milk in a cold storage facility when there’s no electricity... The same applies to irrigation farmers that are irrigating grains, maize, sugar cane, also other crops. Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA

What is important is that farmers are still producing food at a large cap. And that's the nice thing... The bigger issue is the affordability of food and we've seen a spike in the price of all kinds of basic stuff. That's why the poultry industry has called on the Minister to zero-rate chicken, for example, to make it cheaper. Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA

But also remember, the industry is a very resilient and very innovative industry and we can also bring solutions to the table. Farmers have the land where extra solar panels can be erected and where additional electricity can be generated. Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA

