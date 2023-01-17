Streaming issues? Report here
Is your workplace actually toxic? Here are some signs to look out for

17 January 2023 9:50 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Mental health
Work
Amy MacIver
toxic work environments
Daniel Den Hollander

Being in a toxic work environment puts an immense strain on your mental health so what can you do if you are in this situation?

Amy MacIver speaks with Daniel Den Hollander, a clinical psychologist and executive member of the Psychological Society of South Africa.

  • Many people in a toxic work environment may not be aware of it

  • If you feel your work is negatively impacting other parts of your life, it might be a toxic space

@ pitinan/123rf.com
@ pitinan/123rf.com

If after your festive break, or even after a weekend, you find yourself dreading the return to work you could be in a toxic work environment without realising it.

Toxic workspaces are common, yet we are often unaware we are in one or feel that we cannot address it.

... we often do not see the signs or we feel that, if we listen to the signs, it shows weakness or inability to work.

Daniel Den Hollander, clinical psychologist

Den Hollander, says we underestimate the impact and psychological damage of continuous trauma as we begin to adapt to it.

Your body starts to normalise what should not be normalised.

Daniel Den Hollander, clinical psychologist

Some signs that your work environment is toxic are if your work life impacts your home life, you are regularly taking work home with you, or you feel like you need several hours to decompress after work.

The first step when you are in this situation, according to Hollander, is to acknowledge that something is wrong and then try to follow the chain of communication to discuss your feelings with your boss.

If this does not work out, the next option is to seek out the help of a trade union or worker representative.

Being in an unhealthy work environment can damage your mental health and self-esteem. So, if you do suspect you are in this environment, it is important to take whatever steps you can to protect your well-being.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




