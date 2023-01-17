Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Italy's most wanted criminal, Matteo Messina Denaro, has been arrested after thirty years in hiding.

He was receiving treatment for cancer at the time of his arrest on Monday.

Denaro has been on the run since 1993 and is believed to have been issuing orders to his subordinates to terrorise areas across Italy.

He will be tried for killing a child who turned state witness and two anti-mafia prosecutors.

A hundred soldiers and armed police were involved in the operation to arrest him. He is accused of masterminding bomb attacks in Milan, Rome, and Florence and of murdering two anti-mafia prosecutors and, most famously, the kidnapping, torturing, and killing of an 11-year-old boy – who was the son of a Mafioso who turned a state witness. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

