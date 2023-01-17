Join the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Seal Squad and help keep them safe





Calling all animal lovers!

With all the seal drama on the beaches lately, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA wants to protect these misunderstood and usually non-aggressive water babies and other animals.

If you want to help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA protect and keep seals and other land friends safe, volunteer for the following positions below:

1) Seal Squad

What the job entails:

You’ll help with monitoring seals resting on beaches, protecting them from public dogs, and keeping them safe until a trained Wildlife Inspector arrives at the scene.

What you'll need to apply:

Be 18 years old or older.

Pay a once-off fee of R350, which includes a t-shirt, beach kit, and the required gear.

Complete a compulsory orientation training programme — dates are communicated once your application is received.

Apply to be a Seal Squad volunteer here.

2) Cat Cuddlers (YES! IT'S A JOB)

What the job entails:

Cuddle cats, weekdays between 10am and 2pm (not joking)

What you'll need to apply:

Be 18 years old or older.

Pay a once-off fee of R350, which includes a t-shirt and cat toy.

Complete compulsory orientation training, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month.

If your application is successful, training must be pre-booked and starts at 9am until 10am.

Apply to be the giver of cat cuddles here.

3) Dog walkers

What the job entails:

Walk these cuties, weekdays between 10am and 2pm

What you'll need to apply:

Be 18 years old or older.

Pay a once-off fee of R350, which includes a t-shirt and dog leash.

Complete compulsory orientation training, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month.

If your application is successful, training must be pre-booked and starts at 9am until 10am.

Apply to walk the doggies over here.

4) Learners/School Project Community Service Members

What the job entails:

Spending time with the fur babies on weekends between 9am and 12pm.

What you'll need to apply:

Be 16 years old or older.

Bring along six tins of dog or cat food OR a bag (at least 25 kg's) of dog or cat food.

Apply at least 7 days before your desired volunteer period.

IMPORTANT NOTE: There's only space for 3 people per day/per shift, so apply here fast.

And that's how you can become an avenger of the animals.

Good luck and thank you in advance for your service to keep our fur homies safe

This article first appeared on KFM