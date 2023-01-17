How to be truly happy, according to a study that lasted 80 years





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

The Harvard Study of Adult Development is the most intensive study into happiness and started by tracking the lives and happiness of 724 men from the city of Boston in the United States. The study began over 80 years ago starting in 1938 and went on to study the descendants of the original participants, adding more than 1000 male and female children of those original participants.

Spearheaded by Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, the analysis comprised decades of interviews with participants focusing not only on how happy they were at different times in their lives but also why. Over the course of the research, the team distilled the secrets of happiness into five clear steps:

Talk about what you're struggling with, wherever you are in life

Learn about your people

Spend some time giving others your undivided attention

Reflect on which relationships you'd like to foster

Make connections happen in small ways each day

So they've come up with one thing and that is: it's your relationship with people that actually will make you happy. Barbara Friedman

The Harvard study director, Dr. Robert Waldinger, stresses that it's really important to make space in your relationships to talk about your troubles. Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the interview.