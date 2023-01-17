How to be truly happy, according to a study that lasted 80 years
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
The Harvard Study of Adult Development is the most intensive study into happiness and started by tracking the lives and happiness of 724 men from the city of Boston in the United States. The study began over 80 years ago starting in 1938 and went on to study the descendants of the original participants, adding more than 1000 male and female children of those original participants.
Spearheaded by Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, the analysis comprised decades of interviews with participants focusing not only on how happy they were at different times in their lives but also why. Over the course of the research, the team distilled the secrets of happiness into five clear steps:
- Talk about what you're struggling with, wherever you are in life
- Learn about your people
- Spend some time giving others your undivided attention
- Reflect on which relationships you'd like to foster
- Make connections happen in small ways each day
So they've come up with one thing and that is: it's your relationship with people that actually will make you happy.Barbara Friedman
The Harvard study director, Dr. Robert Waldinger, stresses that it's really important to make space in your relationships to talk about your troubles.Barbara Friedman
