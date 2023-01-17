MANDY WIENER: I read ‘Spare’ so you didn’t have to. But now I think you should

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Which areas get exempt from loadshedding, and why
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
The rules of war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ottilia Anna Maunganidze
Today at 15:50
Tunnel Ultra: The mind-bending 200-mile ultra-marathon in the dark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 16:05
COVID VACCINATION BOOSTER UPDATE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 16:20
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:05
The politics of power
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 17:45
Monkeys getting to grips with touch screens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tecla Mohr
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
41 public schools in W Cape now have solar power to deal with load shedding Learners across all the provinces are officially back for the 2023 school year but load shedding poses a challenge. 18 January 2023 10:55 AM
Two siblings handed 3 life sentences each for rape and murder of toddler (2) The child was taken to a hotel in Midrand by her mother Esther and her uncle, Mike, where they performed a ritual on her, sexually... 18 January 2023 10:19 AM
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as wel... 18 January 2023 8:31 AM
View all Local
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
How a child rapist became mayor of Kannaland, a municipality packed with crooks Pippa Hudson interviews Latashia Naidoo, producer of a story about the Kannaland Municipality. 17 January 2023 6:22 AM
View all Politics
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way. 18 January 2023 11:23 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Spar CEO to step down as law firm reports widespread fraud, BEE loan fronting A legal firm was appointed to probe, among other issues, allegations Spar wanted to use their BEE loans to bail out white retailer... 18 January 2023 8:23 AM
View all Business
Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like Twitter will soon show us more of what we love, or love to hate, promises Musk. 18 January 2023 11:30 AM
[WATCH] Dad rudely wakes daughter with megaphone: 'Rise, shine! It's God's day!' A video of a father waking his daughter up with a megaphone is going viral. 18 January 2023 9:23 AM
'You must be passionate' - Danny Gao (matric with 11 distinctions) The matric class of 2022 received their final Independent Examination Board exam results at midnight on Wednesday. 18 January 2023 7:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday The two-time Grammy award winning artist returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour ‘An Intimate Evening w... 18 January 2023 6:43 AM
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming! The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video. 18 January 2023 5:56 AM
Rosebank resident helps struggling teens from Langa save stray dogs and puppies Pippa Hudson chats with Katja Möbitz, Emihle Ngwangqa (13), and Blessing Sondlo (14) about their dog-rescue work in Langa. 17 January 2023 12:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption. 18 January 2023 11:10 AM
Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other". 18 January 2023 11:03 AM
'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing' Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months. 18 January 2023 8:03 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
MANDY WIENER: I read ‘Spare’ so you didn’t have to. But now I think you should 'Prince Harry goes all in. 'Spare' is scorched earth, a dumpster fire, just putting it all out there, and I was shook', writes Man... 17 January 2023 8:54 AM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

MANDY WIENER: I read ‘Spare’ so you didn’t have to. But now I think you should

17 January 2023 8:54 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Prince Harry
Royal Family
King Charles III
'Spare'

'Prince Harry goes all in. 'Spare' is scorched earth, a dumpster fire, just putting it all out there, and I was shook', writes Mandy Wiener.

REVIEW

On Friday evening, I posted on social media that I was reading Prince Harry’s just published memoir Spare. The responses were intense.

I was astonished at how invested people are in this story, in the person, in the dynamic, and how polarised opinion is. There were hundreds of comments on my initial post, and it was clear that opinions have crystalised one way or another.

Let me say this for context – I am not a royalist at all. But I have followed the British royal family closely my entire life. I have always been intrigued by the peculiarity of the system and how it functions, or dysfunctions, really.

I have watched all the seasons of The Crown, watched all the Harry and Meghan interviews; followed the births of all the new princes and princesses. But I do not have firm opinions either way. I’m not Team Cambridge or Team Sussex. Just Team Curious.

My initial sense on reading the book was how well it was written.

It was compelling, poetic, beautifully crafted. This is no surprise, considering Harry’s ghost writer is JR Moehringer, who ghosted two of my all-time favourite memoirs, Andre Agassi’s _Open _and Phil Knight’s Shoe Dog.

When writing a memoir, especially a “tell all”, there is always a concern that the subject will fall short of delivering what the audience wants. This doesn’t happen in this instance. Harry goes all in. _Spare _is scorched earth, a dumpster fire, just putting it all out there, and I was shook!

The whole premise of how the royal family operates is that it is shrouded in secrecy and tradition to maintain the façade. It adds to the mystique and props up the notion that its members are not mere mortals somehow superior to their subjects. It is centuries in the making. We rarely get to see behind the palace walls.

The Crown pulled back the veil to a degree, but this memoir is an actual inside account. Harry details the minutia of family gatherings and conversations, character flaws and interpersonal dynamics. He wipes off the lustre they worked so hard to create. The image of King Charles III doing daily headstands in his boxer shorts to help ease his neck aches is an example of this.

But more so, it’s the intimacy of the personal conversations and face offs he has with his brother and father that seem such an intrusion. Even in a ‘regular’ family, making these public would be a violation. I imagine those will make the relationship with his family irreconcilable. Some may also think he goes too far with the talk of his frostbitten todger and his sexual escapades.

Overwhelmingly, the book has an undertone of deep grief. Diana haunts the pages and is a constant throughout, with the trauma of her death having stalked Harry throughout his life.

The account of how his father broke the news to him as a 12-year-old, tapped him on the knee and then left him on his own for hours to make sense of what had happened reminds you of how very dysfunctional this family and institution really is. No one hugs him or asks him how he is for years. He almost never cries. He isn’t given the tools to deal with it.

As his therapist concludes years later as he lies on her green couch, Harry remains stuck in 1997 for the rest of his life. Moehringer so effectively uses the device of jarring mental memories from Diana’s funeral, the union jack on her coffin, to emphasise this. It's easy to conclude Freudian Oedipus, etc.

Harry has been clear that the book is an opportunity to put his version of events out there, and when he details the extensive lying by the tabloids, the printing of clear falsehoods, the hurtful and demeaning attacks, the invasive ‘papping’ of his family, the collusion and lack of protection from The Firm, you can understand how he was pushed to this point.

The media coverage of _Spare _has really distorted what he writes in the book. One example of this is what he says about TV presenter Caroline Flack, who he briefly dated, has been completely misinterpreted in the newspapers. Another is his comments about killing Taliban fighters, which have been grossly taken out of context.

The main argument from critics has been that he is jealous of his brother (it’s constantly weird to hear him refer to him as Willy throughout the book). There is a strong theme of identity and this casting of ‘The Heir’ and ‘The Spare’ which Harry struggles to deal with as it appears insensitively managed. It does translate as jealousy to a degree, but there is also the disconnect between the two brothers and the chasm grows over the years, largely over innocuous issues.

Then there’s the argument that it’s a bit laughable that a royal is complaining about not getting the bigger room or better house, or that his dad cuts him off financially and with security. Harry does address all of this, and his argument is largely sound in my view, but I can see how it will ring hollow with those who have already formed an opinion. He speaks about the gilded cage; how “royal fame was fancy captivity”.

All in all, I found the book to be authentic, raw and vulnerable. It is intimate, and honest, and sad.

But as is the case with memoir, it is Harry’s version, and he is open about how trauma and grief have impacted his memory of events and timelines. I have no doubt that Willy’s account would be vastly different, and we will likely never know, because I can’t imagine that one ever hitting the shelves.

If you are not a fan, the extent of his openness will make you less of one. But you should read it before you make a judgment (although at R559, the price is pretty hefty).

I do think that this insight into the royal family will contribute to the erosion of the public’s support of the institution, and further ignite the debate on whether it is necessary and appropriate in today’s age, or if it out of touch and archaic.

It should also force tabloid media to introspect and be held accountable for how it behaves - but that is unlikely to happen.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: I read ‘Spare’ so you didn’t have to. But now I think you should




17 January 2023 8:54 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Prince Harry
Royal Family
King Charles III
'Spare'

More from Opinion

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst

18 January 2023 10:26 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hippo "Find better" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo

18 January 2023 9:26 AM

The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

17 January 2023 8:13 PM

Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car

12 January 2023 7:07 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential Authority was looking into the company's finances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW billboard posted on Twitter @Dimpho_Mokwala

BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors'

12 January 2023 4:49 PM

A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: University of Fort Hare/Facebook

MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state

12 January 2023 4:37 AM

Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this is, and demonstrate how the country is teetering on the brink of becoming a mafia state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from City Lodge Hotels #HolidayAfterTheHoliday campaign on Facebook

Hotel group hilariously taps into 'family overdose' holiday exhaustion

11 January 2023 5:25 PM

We can all relate to City Lodge Hotels' latest radio ad which acknowledges how we feel we need another little break after our holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US actor Michael K. Williams. Picture: @bkbmg/Instagram.

Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list

10 January 2023 5:10 PM

Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

How to improve your credit score and why it's important

10 January 2023 4:22 PM

Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members as the party's national elective conference comes to a close on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African

6 January 2023 10:37 AM

EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like

18 January 2023 11:30 AM

Twitter will soon show us more of what we love, or love to hate, promises Musk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands

18 January 2023 11:23 AM

Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hippo "Find better" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo

18 January 2023 9:26 AM

The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Dad rudely wakes daughter with megaphone: 'Rise, shine! It's God's day!'

18 January 2023 9:23 AM

A video of a father waking his daughter up with a megaphone is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pupil from Reddam House in Sea Point, Cape Town takes out the results from her IEB Matric exams in 2014. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

'You must be passionate' - Danny Gao (matric with 11 distinctions)

18 January 2023 7:11 AM

The matric class of 2022 received their final Independent Examination Board exam results at midnight on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Well done! Private schools in South Africa achieve a 98.2% matric pass rate

18 January 2023 6:50 AM

Congratulations to the "resilient" class of 2022, and the excellent schools they attended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by RODNAE Productions. (pexels.com)

Dry January: Dagga is helping some people quit alcohol

18 January 2023 6:33 AM

Studies show some people swapped alcohol for cannabis during "Dry January" and that it may help people who can't stop drinking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

17 January 2023 8:13 PM

Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here’s how AI helps you look for love online!

17 January 2023 4:08 PM

If you are looking to find love this year, here’s how dating apps are tailoring their services to meet your romantic needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Many employees have become disengaged with their jobs. Picture: Magnet.me from Pixabay

Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job

17 January 2023 2:35 PM

You used to love going to work, but nowadays your fingers seem to be stuck on the snooze button – how can you change this?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands

Lifestyle Business

WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday

Entertainment

What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst

Politics Opinion

EWN Highlights

Tshwane ANC 'negotiating' with parties for no confidence motion against Williams

18 January 2023 1:47 PM

De Kuilen Primary School first graders look forward to the new school year

18 January 2023 1:42 PM

IEB CEO praises 'resilience' of pupils for achieving top matric marks

18 January 2023 12:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA