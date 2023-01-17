Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Travel: Travel Time Tours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carol Coombes
Today at 14:10
Advice: Family Matters: Preparing to go back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Carmelita Jacobs
Today at 14:50
Music - Carol Thorns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carol Thorns
Today at 15:20
Interpreting smoke signals — while it may be legal to use cannabis, you could still be fired for testing positive at work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphamandla Dube
Today at 15:40
Red tape chokes off supply of specialist nurses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Judith Bruce
Today at 16:05
South Africa, Russia, China to conduct joint exercise in February
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:20
Government and Eskom face legal action over rolling blackouts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morné Malan - strategic specialist for Solidarity (trade union)
Today at 16:33
Wave energy as an alternate source
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marius Hugo
Today at 17:05
Eskom and Treasury at odds over diesel funds as load shedding crisis deepens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:20
The rules of war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ottilia Anna Maunganidze
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zebra meat should be sold at your local butcher, says scientist New research from Stellenbosch University suggests Zebra meat could be a viable option for South African meat lovers. 17 January 2023 10:55 AM
Train from Eersterivier to Bellville is back, and commuters are loving it Lorenzo Davids speaks to Kiewit about the relaunching of the train service between Eersterivier and Bellville. 17 January 2023 10:48 AM
SA residents fed up with the energy crisis South Africans are always credited for their unbreakable spirit, but the energy crisis is pushing citizens closer to their limit. 17 January 2023 10:06 AM
View all Local
How a child rapist became mayor of Kannaland, a municipality packed with crooks Pippa Hudson interviews Latashia Naidoo, producer of a story about the Kannaland Municipality. 17 January 2023 6:22 AM
Karoo mayor, Gayton McKenzie wants foreign pupils excluded from public schools McKenzie’s tweet that foreign children be excluded from public schools is incorrect and illegal according to human rights lawyer.... 16 January 2023 3:26 PM
CoCT plans to spend over R140 million on homeless shelters over the next 3 years Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town. 16 January 2023 2:00 PM
View all Politics
Is your workplace actually toxic? Here are some signs to look out for Being in a toxic work environment puts an immense strain on your mental health so what can you do if you are in this situation? 17 January 2023 9:50 AM
Schools can NOT force you to buy speficic brands of stationary - WCED "There is no onus on the parent to buy specific brands. I can make that clear," says Bronagh Hammond of the W Cape Education Dept. 17 January 2023 9:34 AM
Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us Load shedding is having grim ramifications for the South African economy. 17 January 2023 8:32 AM
View all Business
Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity The high level of loadshedding has unfortunately arrived with a heatwave and without a fan it can be hard to keep cool. 17 January 2023 11:33 AM
How to be truly happy, according to a study that lasted 80 years After literal decades of study, two researchers at Harvard University have figured out what you need to do to be happy. 17 January 2023 11:19 AM
Every tail deserves a home... even these (VERY cute!) golden oldies Adopt, don't shop, because these little doggies need a home... could it be yours? 17 January 2023 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever! 13 January 2023 2:10 PM
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post. 17 January 2023 9:02 AM
Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro. 17 January 2023 8:11 AM
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a mis... 14 January 2023 11:05 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts

17 January 2023 9:02 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Afghanistan
Taliban
Elon Musk

Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

You can now follow Taliban officials with verified badges on Twitter after they bought an $8/month subscription for a blue verification tick.

Hedayatullah Hedayat, the Taliban's Head of Access to Information, now has the blue tick.

He already has 87 000 followers of his verified account.

Flag of the Taliban. © fckncg/123rf.com
Flag of the Taliban. © fckncg/123rf.com

Perhaps it gives them credibility and the Taliban are also on TikTok and WhatsApp.

Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

Some people praised Twitter CEO Elon Musk for allowing the Taliban to use the social media platform.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts




17 January 2023 9:02 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Afghanistan
Taliban
Elon Musk

More from World

Italy's mafia Matteo Denaro. Picture: @Reuters/Twitter

Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run

17 January 2023 8:11 AM

Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Reuters video of angry hotel guest smashing his car into a Shanghai hotel lobby posted on Youtube by Kanal13

[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby

14 January 2023 11:05 AM

A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a missing laptop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A new image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, taken in infrared light, shows where the action is taking place in galaxy NGC 1291. The outer ring, colored red in this view, is filled with new stars that are igniting and heating up dust that glows with infrared light. Picture: NASA.

Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space!

13 January 2023 7:20 AM

John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia. Picture: Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL)

5 January 2023 11:40 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her

5 January 2023 6:39 AM

If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests

4 January 2023 11:27 AM

Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above

3 January 2023 11:24 AM

Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© forplayday/123rf.com

China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA)

3 January 2023 10:56 AM

NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman alcohol ,night club. Picture: Pixabay

5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC

30 December 2022 11:08 AM

Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© palinchak/123rf.com

After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down

30 December 2022 5:56 AM

The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us

Business

Container homes are cheap(ish). Build your dream home for as little as R180 000

Lifestyle

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

Local Business

EWN Highlights

DA wants Nersa tariff hike declared invalid and unconstitutional

17 January 2023 1:17 PM

Search team encircles Midvaal in bid to repcature escaped tiger - Sheba

17 January 2023 12:54 PM

Results for N3 electrical trade theory won't be certified, Umalusi confirms

17 January 2023 12:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA