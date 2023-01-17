



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

You can now follow Taliban officials with verified badges on Twitter after they bought an $8/month subscription for a blue verification tick.

Hedayatullah Hedayat, the Taliban's Head of Access to Information, now has the blue tick.

He already has 87 000 followers of his verified account.

Flag of the Taliban. © fckncg/123rf.com

Perhaps it gives them credibility and the Taliban are also on TikTok and WhatsApp. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

Some people praised Twitter CEO Elon Musk for allowing the Taliban to use the social media platform.

Thank you @elonmusk for buying twitter. Elon Musk in making twitter great again. ' Muhammad Jalal (@MJalal700) January 16, 2023

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts