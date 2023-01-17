British American Tobacco to retrench SA workers due to fall in cigarette sales
John Maytham spoke to University of Cape Town researcher, Corné van Walbeek.
• South Africa’s biggest tobacco producer, British American Tobacco SA, says it may have to retrench 200 workers due to a downfall in sales
• The company says it has been hit with a 40% decline in sales since the start of the pandemic
Van Walbeek, who heads the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP), says government needs to try and reduce smoking as much as possible.
He says BATSA has not experienced a drastic decline in market share as reported.
Our research indicates they have lost market share, but not quite as significant as that.Corné van Walbeek, Director at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) - University of Cape Town
However, Van Walbeek notes that the number of people smoking has increased over five years in South Africa – meaning many of the new smokers have been lost to illicit traders.
While, BATSA is arguably the biggest loser, he disputes how it often makes a point about how their cigarettes are less unhealthy than illicit cigarettes.
Van Walbeek says smoking is a public health emergency, no matter what brand of cigarette is consumed.
The evidence for that as far as I can see is not very strong.Corné van Walbeek, Director at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) - University of Cape Town
You can think about smoking cigarettes as jumping for the 50th floor or from the 30th floor the result is exactly the same … they are both equally harmful.Corné van Walbeek, Director at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) - University of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118880631_man-smoking-a-cigarette-cigarette-smoke-spread-.html
More from Local
Zebra meat should be sold at your local butcher, says scientist
New research from Stellenbosch University suggests Zebra meat could be a viable option for South African meat lovers.Read More
Train from Eersterivier to Bellville is back, and commuters are loving it
Lorenzo Davids speaks to Kiewit about the relaunching of the train service between Eersterivier and Bellville.Read More
SA residents fed up with the energy crisis
South Africans are always credited for their unbreakable spirit, but the energy crisis is pushing citizens closer to their limit.Read More
Schools can NOT force you to buy speficic brands of stationary - WCED
"There is no onus on the parent to buy specific brands. I can make that clear," says Bronagh Hammond of the W Cape Education Dept.Read More
Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert
"We're on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping," says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy.Read More
FIRE ALERT: Crews deployed to Boyes Drive
On social media, Table Mountain National Park alerted locals to the fire along Boyes Drive.Read More
What's causing the delay in issuing permanent residence permits in SA?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gary Eisenberg, a specialist immigration lawyer.Read More
CoCT plans to spend over R140 million on homeless shelters over the next 3 years
Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town.Read More
City urges locals to use water sparingly as load shedding impacts water supply
Lester Kiewit interviews Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation.Read More