British American Tobacco to retrench SA workers due to fall in cigarette sales





John Maytham spoke to University of Cape Town researcher, Corné van Walbeek.

• South Africa’s biggest tobacco producer, British American Tobacco SA, says it may have to retrench 200 workers due to a downfall in sales

• The company says it has been hit with a 40% decline in sales since the start of the pandemic

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Van Walbeek, who heads the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP), says government needs to try and reduce smoking as much as possible.

He says BATSA has not experienced a drastic decline in market share as reported.

Our research indicates they have lost market share, but not quite as significant as that. Corné van Walbeek, Director at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) - University of Cape Town

However, Van Walbeek notes that the number of people smoking has increased over five years in South Africa – meaning many of the new smokers have been lost to illicit traders.

While, BATSA is arguably the biggest loser, he disputes how it often makes a point about how their cigarettes are less unhealthy than illicit cigarettes.

Van Walbeek says smoking is a public health emergency, no matter what brand of cigarette is consumed.

The evidence for that as far as I can see is not very strong. Corné van Walbeek, Director at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) - University of Cape Town

You can think about smoking cigarettes as jumping for the 50th floor or from the 30th floor the result is exactly the same … they are both equally harmful. Corné van Walbeek, Director at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) - University of Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.