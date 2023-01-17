Container homes are cheap(ish). Build your dream home for as little as R180 000
Amy MacIver interviews Deon Van Deventer, owner of Container Home South Africa.
-
Container homes are cheaper to build than brick-and-mortar houses
-
This style of building is also more environmentally friendly
RELATED: Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home
When most people look at a massive shipping container, they probably do not see their forever home, but container homes can be a cost-effective way to build your dream house.
A container home is a house that is built using large steel containers for the structure.
While containers may not look homely, once windows, flooring, and other necessities are added, it becomes a real and beautiful living space.
It looks like a normal house; it feels like a normal house. It is cozy, it is warm. It is a normal house with a normal bathroom.Deon Van Deventer, owner of Container Home South Africa
Container homes come with a number of benefits, from being faster and cheaper to build than a brick house, to reducing your carbon footprint.
This technique can be used for everything from building a tiny home, to larger business buildings.
If you want to downsize to a tiny house, a fully finished six-meter container studio home can cost as little as R180 000.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63513799_container.html?vti=mfbn036qsiqpik5c1t-1-8
More from Lifestyle
Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity
The high level of loadshedding has unfortunately arrived with a heatwave and without a fan it can be hard to keep cool.Read More
How to be truly happy, according to a study that lasted 80 years
After literal decades of study, two researchers at Harvard University have figured out what you need to do to be happy.Read More
Every tail deserves a home... even these (VERY cute!) golden oldies
Adopt, don't shop, because these little doggies need a home... could it be yours?Read More
Join the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Seal Squad and help keep them safe
It's like The Avengers, but for seals (and without superpowers). Sign up to help keep seals and other animals safe and loved.Read More
Is your workplace actually toxic? Here are some signs to look out for
Being in a toxic work environment puts an immense strain on your mental health so what can you do if you are in this situation?Read More
Want to get back into a fitness routine? Start by strengthening your back
If your posture needs strengthening, Liezel van der Westhuizen recommends these bent-over-rows and back sculpting techniques.Read More
[WATCH] Women have better friendships than men - Jane Fonda
A video is going viral of American actress and former fashion model Jane Fonda discussing friendships between women.Read More
Tell your boss, 'Bleisure' travel (business AND pleasure) is good for you
"Bleisure" refers to having a leisure trip while also traveling for business.Read More
2023 Cape Town Carnival celebrates diversity with its vibrant 'AFR'ENERGY' theme
Clarence Ford spoke to Tracey Carter, performance director of Cape Town Carnival about the 2023 Carnival, its theme, and what it represents.Read More