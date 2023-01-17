Train from Eersterivier to Bellville is back, and commuters are loving it
Lester Kiewit interviews Lorenzo Davids, CEO of the Development Impact Fund.
Good news for Metrorail commuters, the train stations between Eesterivier and Belville are operating and are already experiencing an increase in commuters.
#NorthernLineCT' Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) January 16, 2023
Eerste Rivier Resumes limited service
Today marked an important calender appointment for this feeder corridor. We hoping that more commuters return and will soon use this to assist with resumption of Strand. #RebuildingRail @PRASA_Group pic.twitter.com/W7Lsn4fbFy
RELATED: Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report
Davids, a "transportation activist", advocates for the improvement of Metrorail trains, and his efforts have slowly but surely paid off.
Davids describes commuters boarding a train in Eesterivier as "very good development".
This is what we've advocated for and certainly, Metrorail has delivered on this.Lorenzo Davids, CEO at Development Impact Fund
Davids says that communities and voters must put pressure on the Department of Transport and Prasa as there are still many rail lines closed or not up to standard.
Accessibility of the trains should be at the top of their agenda, says Davids.
Right now, the Southern line is open and operational, the Northern line is partially open with limited services, and the Central line is not yet working.
This is not something that we should be satisfied with, the status quo is unacceptable, and we must keep advocating.Lorenzo Davids, CEO at Development Impact Fund
The status quo and the reality is that if middle-income individuals are making use of public services, then those in charge will be more inclined to maintain it, according to Kiewit.
David argues that rail transport must be run as a public service, and not for profit.
... a rail service is not about profit making for a department of transport, it's about public service.Lorenzo Davids, CEO at Development Impact Fund
Davids especially wants the central line open, as it transports "people from the furthest points of Khayelitsha, all the way through into the CBD".
Low-income workers spend between 45% to 50% of their weekly wage to pay for transport, says Davids.
I wanna see poor people have this as their first choice of transport.Lorenzo Davids, CEO at Development Impact Fund
An additional factor that impacts train line services, is load shedding.
Davids refers to load shedding as the "big demon" in public service and service delivery.
The fact that there isn't power to critical infrastructure... is going to scamper a lot of the initiatives that have been scheduled.Lorenzo Davids, CEO at Development Impact Fund
Load shedding is going to cause delays in the opening of the lines. As a way to mitigate this, signaling systems have been installed, which may have the capacity to operate independently from Eskom, which is "critical", says Davids.
This is actually critical because the forecast for a change in our load shedding schedules is a very long-term forecast, we're not gonna get out of it very quickly, but we need to have trains on very quickly.Lorenzo Davids, CEO at Development Impact Fund
