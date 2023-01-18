'Friendship and Fun' travel tours for over 50s
Carol Coombes says she was inspired to create the Time-Out platform for older travellers after 20 years of travel between Benoni and Cape Town. She says she wanted to provide tours giving older people the opportunity to experience the Mother City and have the opportunity to network with one another.
Time-out still exists and it still offers traveling experiences all over the world.Carol Coombes, Owner - Travel Time Tours
Coombes highlights that the tours focus on mature travelers over the age of 5o.
Over the years I am very proud that a lot of the people that have come with us have individually formed little groups because often people when you get older, get lonely and so they come on trips, and they form individual lunch dates...Carol Coombes, Owner - Travel Time Tours
Our motto during the tours is 'Friendship and Fun'...Carol Coombes, Owner - Travel Time Tours
With the big knock caused by covid, it is fabulous to still see that people are still willing to travel.Carol Coombes, Owner - Travel Time Tours
We just did forward planning at that time, in the two years of lockdown, because people could not travel. Their families didn't want to travel, so that is why we are so encouraged to travel now that things are opening up.Carol Coombes, Owner - Travel Time Tours
Coombes aims is to make sure the trips are fun and that keep people connected and comfortable.
She says Travel Times Tours always makes sure that the prices are kept reasonable.
