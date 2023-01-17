Every tail deserves a home... even these (VERY cute!) golden oldies
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is looking for homes for some older doggies and cats.
Let's meet the low-maintenance pets who are ready to live out their golden years in your home...
1) Shandy
This little cutie is a:
- five-year old, female, Jack Russel
- Gentle soul who loves going for walks and lap cuddles
- Friendly soul who gets along with cats and older kids
Like what you see? Adopt Shandy here.
2) Arty... found on the streets but made for the soft life
This golden oldie is:
- six to eight years old, male, mixed breed
- A soft-bed and kennel lover
- Not a cat-lover
- A lover of older kids and female doggie pals
Like what you see? Adopt Arty here.
3) Chico... maybe you could be his chica?
Chico is:
- A six to eight years old, male, mixed breed
- VERY cute with an underbite and loves people SO much
- Perfect for an older couple or a family with gentler pet pals.
Like what you see? Adopt Chico here.
4) Marvellous Misty
This cutie is:
- A sophisticated, widowed cat as her guardians passed
- A gentle soul wanting love and gentle scratches
- In need of a garden to relax in, a soft bed, and yummy food
- A lover of older kids
Like what you see? Adopt Misty here.
5) Lovely Louis
This furry babe is:
- A mature male domestic short-hair feline
- A lover of calm and quiet spaces, gentle strokes, and bird-watching.
- Friendly and loves cat companions.
Like what you see? Adopt Louis here.
6) Magnificent Mari
This fancy fur babe is:
- A mature female long-hair kitty
- Sensitive and shy
- A love of safe, cosy, and quiet spaces, gourmet treats, and gentle strokes
- Best suited in a home with older kids or a mature family
Like what you see? Adopt Mari here.
Show's over!
Ensure that you're eligible for adoption by making sure your home is safe.
We wish these fur babies find homes to retire in peace and (your) love.
To find out more about pet adoptions, call the SPCA Adoptions Centre on 021 700 4140.
Or email: adoptions@spca-ct.co.za.
This article first appeared on KFM : Every tail deserves a home... even these (VERY cute!) golden oldies
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=719429802910530&set=a.653093479544163
