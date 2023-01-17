Every tail deserves a home... even these (VERY cute!) golden oldies





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is looking for homes for some older doggies and cats.

Let's meet the low-maintenance pets who are ready to live out their golden years in your home...

1) Shandy

This little cutie is a:

five-year old, female, Jack Russel

Gentle soul who loves going for walks and lap cuddles

Friendly soul who gets along with cats and older kids

Like what you see? Adopt Shandy here.

Facebook Image

2) Arty... found on the streets but made for the soft life

This golden oldie is:

six to eight years old, male, mixed breed

A soft-bed and kennel lover

Not a cat-lover

A lover of older kids and female doggie pals

Like what you see? Adopt Arty here.

Facebook Image

3) Chico... maybe you could be his chica?

Chico is:

A six to eight years old, male, mixed breed

VERY cute with an underbite and loves people SO much

Perfect for an older couple or a family with gentler pet pals.

Like what you see? Adopt Chico here.

Facebook Image

4) Marvellous Misty

This cutie is:

A sophisticated, widowed cat as her guardians passed

A gentle soul wanting love and gentle scratches

In need of a garden to relax in, a soft bed, and yummy food

A lover of older kids

Like what you see? Adopt Misty here.

Facebook Image

5) Lovely Louis

This furry babe is:

A mature male domestic short-hair feline

A lover of calm and quiet spaces, gentle strokes, and bird-watching.

Friendly and loves cat companions.

Like what you see? Adopt Louis here.

Facebook image

6) Magnificent Mari

This fancy fur babe is:

A mature female long-hair kitty

Sensitive and shy

A love of safe, cosy, and quiet spaces, gourmet treats, and gentle strokes

Best suited in a home with older kids or a mature family

Like what you see? Adopt Mari here.

Facebook image

Show's over!

Ensure that you're eligible for adoption by making sure your home is safe.

We wish these fur babies find homes to retire in peace and (your) love.

To find out more about pet adoptions, call the SPCA Adoptions Centre on 021 700 4140.

Or email: adoptions@spca-ct.co.za.

