SA residents fed up with the energy crisis
Clarence Ford spoke to Francesca de Gasparis, Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute.
-
South Africans are becoming increasingly frustrated by energy crisis and rising costs.
-
De Gasparis says that poor decision-making is pushing the burden of Eskom onto consumers.
A number of organisations are up in arms as Nersa granted an 18.65% increase to Eskom in what the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute has called a poor decision in a series of poor decision-making from government.
De Gasparis says that while she is aware that Eskom needs a significant amount of money to fix its problems, the poor management of funds means the burden is constantly passed on to the consumer.
Instead of Eskom being bailed out properly and being forced to be a viable or even competitive concern, we keep on having to pay for mismanagement.Francesca de Gasparis, Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute
She says people are now having to choose between food on the table and electricity. She says there is a responsibility for government to be providing basic electricity.
She adds that people are now voting with their feet by either becoming economic migrants or finding ways to go off the grid with solar energy.
This is not an example of a government that is actually thinking about what is the lowest cost, quickest and easiest way to address the problem.Francesca de Gasparis, Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute
She says we should have an integrated energy plan as the current approach to energy planning is not serving our country.
As frustrations are rising, #Nationalshutdown has been trending on social media as angry South Africans are losing their patience with the state of the country.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
