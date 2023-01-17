Kroonstad protest videos go viral





Clarence Ford spoke to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.

Videos of electricity protests are going viral .

#NationalShutdown has been trending on social media.

South Africans have lost patience with the electricity crisis and the impact it is having on their daily lives.

On Thursday, videos of massive groups of people taking to the streets in protest were going viral and these protests are spreading to other parts of the country.

It was not just Kroonstad, it was also in Parys, it was also in areas of KZN… and I can see this is going to grow. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

NationalShutdown has also been trending on social media as South Africans have reached a point of extreme frustration with the state of the country.

It is not just about electricity, it is the knock-on effect on your job, especially with small businesses… it is affecting water supplies… We are coming close to some sort of moment of absolute reckoning. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

The power cuts are having an extreme impact, especially on the poorer residents of our country, and the impact is being felt across sectors.

My hometown Kroonstad in Electricity protests today. They did vote ANC 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ But I’m told Parys also erupted, so did Randfontein and Phoenix. Slowly, it’s happening pic.twitter.com/SY69zK9QK5 ' Fana Mokoena (@fanamokoena) January 16, 2023