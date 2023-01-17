What does it mean to be a man in Africa? A psychologist shares offbeat approach





Dr Shaheida Jansen is a Clinical Psychologist and author of Masculinity meets Humanity: An adapted model of masculinized psychotherapy. She joins Clarence Ford to discuss her book and its approach to psychotherapy in the context of masculinity in Africa.

Dr Jansen explains that masculinity is subject to huge diversity, based on contexts such as culture, community, society, and upbringing. Her approach is based on focusing on the individual, rather than attempting to address masculinity as a whole because of its diverse nature.

It is not masculinity; it is masculinities because there is a huge diversity. Everywhere in societies, and communities they construct the kind of masculinity that will fit in with that context. Dr Shahieda Jansen, Author: Masculinity meets humanity

It’s important that we understand that there is masculine diversity. Dr Shahieda Jansen, Author: Masculinity meets humanity

pheelingsmedia/123rf

Dr Jansen explains that her book, and the concept of masculinised psychotherapy, focus on men by removing the context of women. She elaborates that this removes the socialised script of the way men are told to behave in relation to women, which allows them to focus on self-improvement.

We often want to talk about men or toxic masculinity or we want men to cry, laugh or change without specifying that there is a particular way in which you set up a context if you want certain things to happen. Dr Shahieda Jansen, Author: Masculinity meets humanity

She explains that therapy should be guided by self-improvement and men should be focused on themselves outside of any other context in order to heal and improve mental health.

How are you going to take responsibility? What are you accountable for? Because healing can be even more difficult than the initial problem. Dr Shahieda Jansen, Author: Masculinity meets humanity

Dr Jansen goes on to explain that she focused on finding a way to use modern psychological practices and apply them to the African culture and context.

I took modern western psychology in which I’ve been socialised and I integrated. Dr Shahieda Jansen, Author: Masculinity meets humanity

There's nothing wrong with European psychology, but there is something wrong if you take European psychology unadapted and you want to apply it here. And so that's all I did, I adapted. Dr Shahieda Jansen, Author: Masculinity meets humanity

Dr Jansen says that society diminishes humanity and assigns labels, a process by which it removes the concept of the individual.

I’ve heard you talking about patriarchy... what has been done for probably the last 500 years is, we take away people's humanity, and then we call them names. And so, the latest group that we are doing that to are men. Dr Shahieda Jansen, Author: Masculinity meets humanity

She emphasises that her process begins by reaffirming humanity. She believes that anyone is capable of healing if they are given the chance to be seen as human.

So what I do then, when you come and sit in front of me, I first affirm the humanity which we have in common. Dr Shahieda Jansen, Author: Masculinity meets humanity

She explains that the intention behind her "offbeat" psychotherapy and the writing of her book is to create a tool to allow men to begin addressing their mental health problems and teach them how to help others along the same path.

What I’m looking at is training males so that they can actually become those alpha males in men’s groups, which can help men to come close to their humanity and so that they can have a different expression of who they are as men. Dr Shahieda Jansen, Author: Masculinity meets humanity

Dr Jansen's approach removes labels from individuals, allowing them to express themselves as humans.