Rosebank resident helps struggling teens from Langa save stray dogs and puppies
Pippa Hudson is on the couch with Katja Möbitz, Emihle Ngwangqa (13) and Blessing Sondlo (14) to chat about their phenomenal work rescuing dogs and puppies in Langa.
Listen to the heart-warming conversation below.
To summarise:
-
Katja (a lover of furry friends and avid animal rescuer) met Emihle Ngwangqa (13) and Blessing Sondlo (14) while working in Langa.
-
She saw a sickly stray dog and inquired about its owner — residents pointed her to Emihle and Blessing — that's where this dynamic trio of giving-back began.
-
She found out that these kind souls do odd jobs to make money for food.
-
Emihle shares whatever food he has with the dogs he's taken in.
-
Emihle also builds shelters for these dogs and puppies with Blessing supporting him whole-heartedly as a friend.
-
Currently, Katja, Emihle, and Blessing take care of seven dogs and 11 puppies.
When asked about the motivation behind these kind acts, Blessing said...
I see kindness from my mom. She loves helping people and she says, if I help someone, they will help me back.Blessing (14), dog rescuer from Langa
Katja adds...
If everyone could be like the boys and do a little bit and be kind and see the need where there is need and help here and there… other people can learn from it too.Katja Möbitz, animal-lover and pet rescuer
When Katja saw the teens' kindness in action, it prompted her furry-loving soul to help these young men by seeking donations from the public for shelter, vaccines, dog food and other resources that the furry babies may need.
She says the response from the public has been "beautiful" so far.
But donations are always welcome because keeping these stray dogs healthy and alive takes resources (like funds for food, medicines, and shelter) that these kind-hearted teens do not have right now.
So, if you're able to donate, contact Katja Möbitz on 073 362 4961.
Not only is this making our heart swell with happiness, it also makes us proud to see that there's immense good in Mzansi.
We're so glad to see such compassion and friendship radiate from Blessing and Emihle — never stop showing kindness!
As one listener said...
This is such an amazing story, just wow man!Cape Talk listener
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
