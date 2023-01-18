WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday
The seven-time GRAMMY nominee, Gregory Porter, returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour, ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter', which opens at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town on Saturday 21 January 2023.
Hailing from New York City, Porter is widely regarded as a highly talented musician, actor, and recording artist who's taken the world by storm over the last decade.
He announced his arrival in 2010 by picking up a Grammy nomination for his debut album, Water, but really made the audience stand up and take notice with the release of his third album, Liquid Spirit which hit number two on the jazz charts, and won the 2014 Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album.
The album also became one of the most streamed jazz albums of all time, with over 20 million streams.
His fourth album, Take Me to the Alley, earned him his second Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2014.
He's collected numerous other accolades and acknowledgements along the way, even earning favourable comparisons to his idols, Nat King Cole, Donny Hathaway, and Stevie Wonder.
The two-time Grammy award-winner, who previously played in South Africa at the Joy of Jazz Festival in 2014 and 2015, has a long association with South Africa and the African continent.
Cape Town-based singer 'The One Who Sings' (Zolani Mahola) will be the opening support act at Kirstenbosch on Saturday.
The concert, which is brought to you by Liberty and Showtime Management in association with CapeTalk and 702, sold out within days of going on sale.
CapeTalk is giving two people the chance to win a pair of tickets each, for Saturday's sold-out show.
To enter, click on either the Facebook or Twitter post below and comment with the name of the album that earned Gregory Porter the 2014 Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album along with the hashtag #GregoryPorterSA.
Competition ends on Thursday 19 January at 3pm. Competition Terms and Conditions apply.
Two winners who comment with the correct answer will be chosen at random and contacted on Thursday 19 January by 5pm.
Two people can win a pair of tickets each for Saturday's sold-out show at @KirstenboschNBG. Comment with the name of the album that earned Gregory Porter the 2014 Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album, along with the hashtag #GregoryPorterSA. @ShowtimeManage.https://t.co/zmGNVxkWPG' CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) January 18, 2023
Listen to CapeTalk on Friday 20 January, between 6am and 6pm, for another chance to WIN tickets to this exclusive and sold-out event. Tune in to CapeTalk on 567 AM or streaming online at www.capetalk.co.za.
