'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing'

No Items to show
Latest Local
41 public schools in W Cape now have solar power to deal with load shedding Learners across all the provinces are officially back for the 2023 school year but load shedding poses a challenge. 18 January 2023 10:55 AM
Two siblings handed 3 life sentences each for rape and murder of toddler (2) The child was taken to a hotel in Midrand by her mother Esther and her uncle, Mike, where they performed a ritual on her, sexually... 18 January 2023 10:19 AM
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as wel... 18 January 2023 8:31 AM
View all Local
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
How a child rapist became mayor of Kannaland, a municipality packed with crooks Pippa Hudson interviews Latashia Naidoo, producer of a story about the Kannaland Municipality. 17 January 2023 6:22 AM
View all Politics
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way. 18 January 2023 11:23 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Spar CEO to step down as law firm reports widespread fraud, BEE loan fronting A legal firm was appointed to probe, among other issues, allegations Spar wanted to use their BEE loans to bail out white retailer... 18 January 2023 8:23 AM
View all Business
Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like Twitter will soon show us more of what we love, or love to hate, promises Musk. 18 January 2023 11:30 AM
[WATCH] Dad rudely wakes daughter with megaphone: 'Rise, shine! It's God's day!' A video of a father waking his daughter up with a megaphone is going viral. 18 January 2023 9:23 AM
'You must be passionate' - Danny Gao (matric with 11 distinctions) The matric class of 2022 received their final Independent Examination Board exam results at midnight on Wednesday. 18 January 2023 7:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday The two-time Grammy award winning artist returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour ‘An Intimate Evening w... 18 January 2023 6:43 AM
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming! The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video. 18 January 2023 5:56 AM
Rosebank resident helps struggling teens from Langa save stray dogs and puppies Pippa Hudson chats with Katja Möbitz, Emihle Ngwangqa (13), and Blessing Sondlo (14) about their dog-rescue work in Langa. 17 January 2023 12:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption. 18 January 2023 11:10 AM
Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other". 18 January 2023 11:03 AM
'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing' Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months. 18 January 2023 8:03 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
MANDY WIENER: I read ‘Spare’ so you didn’t have to. But now I think you should 'Prince Harry goes all in. 'Spare' is scorched earth, a dumpster fire, just putting it all out there, and I was shook', writes Man... 17 January 2023 8:54 AM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
View all Opinion
'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing'

Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months.

Clarence Ford interviews Professor Yossi Mekelberg, Associate Fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House.

The protest began when a young woman lost her life shortly after she was arrested by the police.

© palinchak/123rf.com
© palinchak/123rf.com

What we saw over the last few months is that women are ready to take to the streets, and risk their lives knowing the danger of facing the security forces.

Prof Yossi Mekelberg, Associate Fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House.

Women, more so than men, are oppressed in Iran, explains Mekelberg.

Women are oppressed [by the theocratic government] more than men, no doubt about it. The status of rights for women is appalling in Iran.

Prof Yossi Mekelberg, Associate Fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House.

The protest was triggered by the death of a young woman and the lies that the regime continues to tell.

... taking the life of the young woman was the trigger, but we also need to look at the conditions and the root cause of what is happening there which is 40 years of a regime that has deprived people of their basic rights.

Prof Yossi Mekelberg, Chatham House

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




