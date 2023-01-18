'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing'





Clarence Ford interviews Professor Yossi Mekelberg, Associate Fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House.

The protest began when a young woman lost her life shortly after she was arrested by the police.

© palinchak/123rf.com

What we saw over the last few months is that women are ready to take to the streets, and risk their lives knowing the danger of facing the security forces. Prof Yossi Mekelberg, Associate Fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House.

Women, more so than men, are oppressed in Iran, explains Mekelberg.

Women are oppressed [by the theocratic government] more than men, no doubt about it. The status of rights for women is appalling in Iran. Prof Yossi Mekelberg, Associate Fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House.

The protest was triggered by the death of a young woman and the lies that the regime continues to tell.

... taking the life of the young woman was the trigger, but we also need to look at the conditions and the root cause of what is happening there which is 40 years of a regime that has deprived people of their basic rights. Prof Yossi Mekelberg, Chatham House

