Dry January: Dagga is helping some people quit alcohol

Dry January, a campaign started by Alcohol Change UK, has reached popularity on social media as a method for self-improvement. The campaign encourages people to commit to not drinking alcohol for the 31 days of January.

Participants are taking up the campaign as a challenge to analyse their relationship with alcohol, spend some time sober and find out if they could live a better lifestyle without regular consumption of alcohol.

A survey by CivicScience showed that a significant portion of the Dry January participants was choosing to use cannabis and cannabis-related products such as CBD as a replacement for alcoholic beverages.

Alcohol abuse and addiction are widespread in South Africa and banning it during the pandemic showed its extreme impact on the medical system.

Excessive alcohol consumption is often the cause of violence, morbidity and accidental death in South Africa. The SAMRC also reports a clear link between alcohol consumption and violence and gender-based violence (GBV). It says that a woman with a partner who is regularly drunk is six times more likely to experience GBV.

Recreational cannabis seems to be an option for a drier, smokier South Africa.

A survey of Canadians, published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, showed a decline in alcohol use in participants who started using medicinal marijuana. The study reported that the use of medical marijuana significantly increased the possibility of reducing alcohol or completely stopping alcohol consumption.

With the positive effect that cannabis may have on reducing alcohol usage, recreational cannabis could represent an alternative option with less severe repercussions that still allow South Africans to have a good time.

