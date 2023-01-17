Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health: How often should you go for a dental check-up?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Kometsi Mokuele - Dentist at Sunset Dentistry
Today at 05:10
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved in his political career?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Senior Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 05:50
Arrive Alive reacts to the festive season road traffic statistics that
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Johan Joncke - Founder at Arrive Alive
Today at 06:25
It's the first day of school! But will every learner find a classroom and seat on their return?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Maynier | MEC Western Cape Education Department
Today at 06:40
January - the most popular month to quit jobs in financial sector
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jimmy Winfield
Today at 07:20
IEB Matric Results released
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anne Oberholzer
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Is SA on right path to reduce road deaths?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jandré Bakker - Head of Communications at Transport And Public Works
Caro Smit - Founder at South Africans Against Drunk Driving
Today at 09:15
e-Waste disposal in Western Cape
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Keith Anderson - CEO at E-Waste Association of South Africa (eWasa)
Today at 09:40
Challenges facing the Class of 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Vanessa le Roux
Today at 10:05
Heritage Half Hour: Dr Aadil Majdi Moerat
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:45
El Nino set to return this year, exacerbating extreme weather
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 11:05
US Treasury Secretary to visit 3 African countries
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 13:10
On the couch: One Ocean Expedition (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Umesh Bawa - Executive Member of the Psychological Society of South Africa at Psychological Society Of South Africa
Prof Erland Eidsvik
Today at 13:40
CarTalk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'SA needs other forms of protest' - SASRIA fears public revolt against Eskom Despite a R22-billion capital injection from National Treasury the insurer has struggled to recover after the 2021 July riots. 17 January 2023 4:13 PM
The fight for equal education "We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields," says Progressive Principal Association. 17 January 2023 2:01 PM
NSRI places shark bite kits on SA beaches to prevent excessive bleeding Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Cleeve Robertson, NSRI CEO about the implementation of shark bite kits. 17 January 2023 11:53 AM
View all Local
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
How a child rapist became mayor of Kannaland, a municipality packed with crooks Pippa Hudson interviews Latashia Naidoo, producer of a story about the Kannaland Municipality. 17 January 2023 6:22 AM
Karoo mayor, Gayton McKenzie wants foreign pupils excluded from public schools McKenzie’s tweet that foreign children be excluded from public schools is incorrect and illegal according to human rights lawyer.... 16 January 2023 3:26 PM
View all Politics
Is your workplace actually toxic? Here are some signs to look out for Being in a toxic work environment puts an immense strain on your mental health so what can you do if you are in this situation? 17 January 2023 9:50 AM
Schools can NOT force you to buy speficic brands of stationary - WCED "There is no onus on the parent to buy specific brands. I can make that clear," says Bronagh Hammond of the W Cape Education Dept. 17 January 2023 9:34 AM
Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us Load shedding is having grim ramifications for the South African economy. 17 January 2023 8:32 AM
View all Business
Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here’s how AI helps you look for love online! If you are looking to find love this year, here’s how dating apps are tailoring their services to meet your romantic needs. 17 January 2023 4:08 PM
Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job You used to love going to work, but nowadays your fingers seem to be stuck on the snooze button – how can you change this? 17 January 2023 2:35 PM
What is the most reliable car brand on the road? Consumer reports has released its rankings for the most reliable vehicles of 2023. 17 January 2023 1:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Rosebank resident helps struggling teens from Langa save stray dogs and puppies Pippa Hudson chats with Katja Möbitz, Emihle Ngwangqa (13), and Blessing Sondlo (14) about their dog-rescue work in Langa. 17 January 2023 12:26 PM
Everything you need to know about the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival Get the family ready and book your tickets, Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival is back and better than ever! 13 January 2023 2:10 PM
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post. 17 January 2023 9:02 AM
Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro. 17 January 2023 8:11 AM
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a mis... 14 January 2023 11:05 AM
View all World
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job

17 January 2023 2:35 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
corporate
World of Work
Working 9-5
Work culture

You used to love going to work, but nowadays your fingers seem to be stuck on the snooze button – how can you change this?

Clement Manyathela interviewed talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach, Anja van Beek.

The third Monday of January is considered the most depressed day of the year (according to travel agencies) Why? because that’s when most people have returned from holiday and are back in the office.

And while Monday blues will always get the best of us – the turn of a new year does leave one questioning, "Am I doing the right thing with my life? Am I in the right career?"

Whether it is the great resignation, quitting or rage Applying it seems the post-Covid workplace gets a new term to describe just how fed up the workforce is.

Here are three questions to add a little perspective to how you feel about your job, according to leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek .

FILE: Many employees have become disengaged with their jobs. Picture: Magnet.me from Pixabay
FILE: Many employees have become disengaged with their jobs. Picture: Magnet.me from Pixabay

1. Re-consider how you view climbing the ladder

Van Beek encourages employees to review how they look at climbing the ladder. She suggests reconsidering how you craft a job that’s meaningful to you.

“Instead of climbing a ladder and thinking about vertically moving in an organisation rather look at how you craft a job that’s meaningful to you.’’

Anja van Beek, talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach

“It really starts with self-awareness and understanding ,what motivates you and what’s important to you as an individual.’’

Anja van Beek, talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach

2. Identify your motivations and natural strengths

All of us have activities we do effortlessly and we enjoy – which areas of ourselves we should harness and develop, she says.

I’m going to find what motivates me as an individual and once I’m clear on that then you craft your job to focus on that.

Anja van Beek, talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach

3. Never stop learning

Van Beek believes people should look for teachable moments in the work environment.

Listen to the full audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job




17 January 2023 2:35 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
corporate
World of Work
Working 9-5
Work culture

More from Lifestyle

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

17 January 2023 8:13 PM

Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here’s how AI helps you look for love online!

17 January 2023 4:08 PM

If you are looking to find love this year, here’s how dating apps are tailoring their services to meet your romantic needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

What is the most reliable car brand on the road?

17 January 2023 1:43 PM

Consumer reports has released its rankings for the most reliable vehicles of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You could win spot prizes for being on holiday – SA Tourism

17 January 2023 12:54 PM

SA Tourism’s acting CEO describes how domestic travelers can earn prizes while on holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stray dog. Picture: Pixabay.com

Rosebank resident helps struggling teens from Langa save stray dogs and puppies

17 January 2023 12:26 PM

Pippa Hudson chats with Katja Möbitz, Emihle Ngwangqa (13), and Blessing Sondlo (14) about their dog-rescue work in Langa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fizkes/123rf

Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity

17 January 2023 11:33 AM

The high level of loadshedding has unfortunately arrived with a heatwave and without a fan it can be hard to keep cool.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

How to be truly happy, according to a study that lasted 80 years

17 January 2023 11:19 AM

After literal decades of study, two researchers at Harvard University have figured out what you need to do to be happy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook image

Every tail deserves a home... even these (VERY cute!) golden oldies

17 January 2023 11:12 AM

Adopt, don't shop, because these little doggies need a home... could it be yours?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Container home. © atikanploy/123rf.com

Container homes are cheap(ish). Build your dream home for as little as R180 000

17 January 2023 10:16 AM

Shipping containers can do more than just move products from one place to another, it could be the foundation of your dream home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook image

Join the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Seal Squad and help keep them safe

17 January 2023 9:55 AM

It's like The Avengers, but for seals (and without superpowers). Sign up to help keep seals and other animals safe and loved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us

Business

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

Local Business

British American Tobacco to retrench SA workers due to fall in cigarette sales

Local

EWN Highlights

Former Mkhondo mayor arrested for murder of ANC councillor

17 January 2023 7:07 PM

Food prices likely to rise as agriculture sector braves load shedding

17 January 2023 4:03 PM

Here’s how the electricity tariff hike will affect City of Joburg consumers

17 January 2023 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA