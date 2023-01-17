Electric cellist Carol Thorn opens up about her new album, 'Sanctuary'
Thorn did not let her music die and her performing spirit fade and so during the lockdown, she kept on performing in her garden for her neighbors.
I spend so much time playing my Cello and I really did it as much for myself as for everyone else because it gave me purpose, made me happy, and brought me comfort.Carol Thorn, Artist - Solo electric Cellist
Thorn used that time to work on her solo album.
The album launch took place at Franschhoek on Wednesday.
I am repeating the concert on the 12 February 2023 at Grande Provence in Franschhoek as a lunchtime. It's almost Valentine's Day...Carol Thorn, Artist - Solo electric Cellist
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/that_girl_in_the_bubble/
