Electric cellist Carol Thorn opens up about her new album, 'Sanctuary'

Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:45
Stormers take on Clermont Auvergne in European Rugby Champions Cup
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 09:15
Actress to take male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chi Mhende
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Lars Halter
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
Civil society takes government to court over loadshedding + increase
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:40
Province wants to stop organic waste to go into landfill
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Melanie Ludwig - at Organics Recycling Association of South Africa
Today at 11:05
Troubles for Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Yousef Al-Helou
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Wendy Oldfield & Keenan Eksteen
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Keenan Eksteen
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Mandela the musical (ZOOM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - How to be a ghost writer (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness Healthy eating in the new year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Latest Local
SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need. 20 January 2023 6:10 AM
South African navy to take part in military drills with China and warring Russia The military drills are scheduled for 17 to 27 February, off the coasts of Durban and Richards Bay, in Kwa-Zulu Natal. 20 January 2023 5:31 AM
2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2022 National Senior Certificate exam results on Thursday night. 20 January 2023 4:53 AM
View all Local
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding Yes, stage 8 is a possibility. 19 January 2023 9:25 AM
View all Politics
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents' Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show. ' 19 January 2023 9:12 PM
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process? TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone... 19 January 2023 4:38 PM
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023 The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet. 19 January 2023 1:48 PM
View all Business
‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies. 19 January 2023 3:10 PM
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age) Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity. 19 January 2023 1:23 PM
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve... 19 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
The world is looking into the eye of a category five hurricane - United Nations The 2023 World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. 19 January 2023 10:41 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Electric cellist Carol Thorn opens up about her new album, 'Sanctuary'

17 January 2023 2:23 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
new album
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Pippa Hudson chats with Carol Thorn, an electric cellist about her recently released new solo cello album called Sanctuary.   

Thorn did not let her music die and her performing spirit fade and so during the lockdown, she kept on performing in her garden for her neighbors.

I spend so much time playing my Cello and I really did it as much for myself as for everyone else because it gave me purpose, made me happy, and brought me comfort.

Carol Thorn, Artist - Solo electric Cellist

Thorn used that time to work on her solo album.

The album launch took place at Franschhoek on Wednesday.

I am repeating the concert on the 12 February 2023 at Grande Provence in Franschhoek as a lunchtime. It's almost Valentine's Day...

Carol Thorn, Artist - Solo electric Cellist

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




17 January 2023 2:23 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
new album
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

© photoman/123rf.com

SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill

20 January 2023 6:10 AM

In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.

@ parttime/123rf.com

If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?

19 January 2023 4:38 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.

Patrons of the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention on 26 November 2022 were able to treat themselves to art by professionals from around the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos

19 January 2023 3:10 PM

Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies.

© jivacore/123rf.com

Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)

19 January 2023 1:23 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

pexels.com

Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps

19 January 2023 12:35 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.

Photo by Alexandr Podvalny from Pexels

KZN monkeys take over touch screens, for now

19 January 2023 12:24 PM

John Maytham chats to PhD student, Tecla Mohr, about her work with vervet monkeys at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.

© vadimjoker95/123rf.com

HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again

19 January 2023 11:48 AM

Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again.

FILE: The twitter bird. Picture: Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue

19 January 2023 10:01 AM

Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.

FILE: A sign from the Museum of Wonky English. Picture: @duolingo/twitter

Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations

19 January 2023 9:11 AM

Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations.

@ stocking/123rf..com

Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them

19 January 2023 7:25 AM

With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer.

