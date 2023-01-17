Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC
-
17 people were killed in a bomb explosion at a church in the DRC.
-
At least 120 armed groups are fighting in the Kivu region in DRC.
-
A priest was killed and his parish residence was torched in a terrorist attack in Nigeria.
A Catholic priest was killed in what's believed to be a Jihadi attack in in Nigeria.
Father Isaac Achi of St Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-Koro, Paikoro region died when he was shot and his parish residence torched by the terrorists.
Another priest, Father Collins Omeh was also shot and injured as he fled the attack.
In the DRC, 17 people were killed when a bomb exploded in a protestant church in Kasindi, in the North Kivu Province.
The attack was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces, a DRC based, Ugandan terrorist group linked to ISIS.
Ugandan troops have been deployed there to fight it. No fewer than 120 armed groups in the Kivu is fighting.JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent.
Bad news on that front, on attacking churches on a religious front with these Jihadi's attacking Christian churches.JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent.
