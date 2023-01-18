'Fussy Vegan' sells tasty, healthy 'junk' food for vegans





Clarence Ford interviews Chad Owen from Fussy Vegan (skip to 11:22).

Fussy Vegan serves food such as burgers, footlongs, Mexican foods, and sides and puddings.

Chad Owen says the brand is all about showing that eating vegan can be fun.

Vegan burger. © anaumenko/123rf.com

Vegans do not turn vegan because they do not like the taste of meat. We do it because we do not like animals being part of our food. Chad Owen, Fussy Vegan

There is a movement in the vegan marketplace called "Eating the Rainbow", which basically means making food exciting. Chad Owen, Fussy Vegan

Personally, being on a plant-based diet, my body feels better, I feel better, and I enjoy eating more that way. Chad Owen, Fussy Vegan

