Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Health: How often should you go for a dental check-up?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Kometsi Mokuele - Dentist at Sunset Dentistry
Today at 05:10
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved in his political career?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Senior Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 05:50
Arrive Alive reacts to the festive season road traffic statistics that
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Johan Joncke - Founder at Arrive Alive
Today at 06:25
It's the first day of school! But will every learner find a classroom and seat on their return?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Maynier | MEC Western Cape Education Department
Today at 06:40
January - the most popular month to quit jobs in financial sector
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jimmy Winfield
Today at 07:20
IEB Matric Results released
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anne Oberholzer
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Is SA on right path to reduce road deaths?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jandré Bakker - Head of Communications at Transport And Public Works
Caro Smit - Founder at South Africans Against Drunk Driving
Today at 09:15
e-Waste disposal in Western Cape
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Keith Anderson - CEO at E-Waste Association of South Africa (eWasa)
Today at 09:40
Challenges facing the Class of 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Vanessa le Roux
Today at 10:05
Heritage Half Hour: Dr Aadil Majdi Moerat
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:45
El Nino set to return this year, exacerbating extreme weather
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 11:05
US Treasury Secretary to visit 3 African countries
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 13:10
On the couch: One Ocean Expedition (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Umesh Bawa - Executive Member of the Psychological Society of South Africa at Psychological Society Of South Africa
Prof Erland Eidsvik
Today at 13:40
CarTalk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

17 January 2023 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Pakistan
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
BCCI
CIA
Richard Poplak
book review
business books
The Outlaw Bank
Bank of Credit and Commerce International
financial scandal
Jonathan Beaty
S.C. Gwynne

Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.

Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak reviews "The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI" - on The Money Show.

- The collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) in the 90s is seen as one of the biggest international financial scandals ever.

- Reviewing "The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI", Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak draws parallels with the mechanisms of state capture in South Africa.

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com
@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to Daily Maverick senior correspondent Richard Poplak about "The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI".

It details the astonishing story of the rise and collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI).

RELATED: How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

Poplak read the book as part of a research project and he remarks on the parallels one can draw with the mechanisms of state capture in South Africa.

"The Outlaw Bank" was written by Jonathan Beaty and S.C. Gwynne, investigative reporters at Time magazine.

I guess you could call it the dirtiest criminal enterprise of all time... It's a CRAZY story.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

The bank was started in Karachi Pakistan in '72 by a financial genius named Agha Hasan Abedi, and while it kicked off as this really ideologically motivated notion of a real third world bank that would take on Western financial institutions... it turned into something much more sinister and something much nastier than that.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

These investigative journalists dived all the way into the story... and they had a couple of deep throats within the American intelligence community who were saying there was a bank being used by the CIA to run cash into dark operations... And it turns out the bank was BCCI.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

They WERE banking the unbanked across what was then known as the Third World during the Cold War but more importantly, they became this massive money funnel for heroin money coming out of Pakistan and Afghanistan for arms flooding into Cold War battles, particularly here in Africa...

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

All of the mechanisms that these guys used in order to do this - tax shelters in the Cayman and British Virgin Islands etcetera - are still in play. It's not like the mechanisms that they used to install this vast, global web of illicit money has disappeared... so all of the so-called lessons that may have been gleaned from this experience - we haven't really done anything about it.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

BCCI went EVERYWHERE. Because they were so tightly linked to the CIA there were links to George W. Bush, there were links to the Reagan administration... to Mossad and the Israelis... A lot of the bad guys got away with it.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

We know here from the Gupta Leaks and the State Capture Commission etcetera what it takes to run a massive government-corporate collusion enterprise. It takes a lot of work and a lot of chutzpah.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

It's very relevant to the South African story. If you look at something like VBS... not a large financial institution by any stretch of the imagination... Why, when everything has been laid out, have the people involved not seen even a hint of real effort from the National Prosecuting Authority?

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

But, by the same token, the Justice Department in the US was covering for BCCI involvement, especially in CIA undercover operations and Mossad undercover operations... That lesson carries over into the South African experience where we've seen so many, very obvious acts of graft and corruption take place, and... crickets. Nobody does anything.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

Description on Amazon:

Here is a detailed and spellbinding account of the collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), one of the greatest financial scandals of all time.

Events and players spring to life in this sordid story involving the wealthy, heads of state, and governments. The scandal affords a rare and representative glimpse at the trillion-dollar-plus underground market of secret money that moves at will in and out of the world's most sophisticated and highly regulated economies.

Scroll to the top to listen to Poplak's review




