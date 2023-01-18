Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses





- Insolvency and business rescue practitioners will be kept busy this year as financial distress continues to have an impact on South African businesses says liquidations specialist Dr Eric Levenstein.

- The impact of relentless load shedding alone and the cost of mitigating strategies inevitably mean that some companies won't be able to generate sustainable revenue.

© peshkov/123rf.com

Rolling blackouts and the prospect of an 18.65% Eskom tariff hike from April are likely to place additional stress on consumers and businesses this year.

"Further bankruptcies are inevitable" says Dr Eric Levenstein, Director and Head of the Insolvency and Business Rescue Practice Group at Werksmans Attorneys.

With the prospect of higher interest rates, low growth and still high inflation, many companies could face corporate failures particularly in the early part of 2023. Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring - Werksmans Attorneys

The lack of clarity concerning the status of future load shedding compounds the uncertain business environment.

"The silence from Eskom and government over the last couple of weeks on solutions to the energy crisis is absolutely deafening" comments Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

He asks Dr Levenstein if, over the last 12-18 months, there has been a noticeable increase in business distress related to the energy crisis.

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

The liquidations specialist cites Stats SA's numbers for November 2022, which were published in December.

These show show that liquidations increased by 2,1% in the three months ended November 2022, as compared to the three months ended November 2021.

A year-on-year increase of 4,4% was recorded in November 2022.

Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?

Worldwide, there's an expectation that so-called Zombie companies - those trading on the cusp of insolvency with no real prospect of a restructuring or rescue - will have no choice but to file for insolvency (bankruptcy).

And in South Africa, investment in generators and the ongoing cost of diesel will inevitably up the price of the product a company is selling.

So we, as a profession, are looking at insolvency, business rescue matters and mandates probably on the increase in the first few months of this year. Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring - Werksmans Attorneys

Looking at 18.65%, which is being forced on consumers and business by Nersa, the question simply is: How long can businesses go on with the cost factor of generators, of petrol or diesel, trying to keep the business sustainable as these pressures continue, Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring - Werksmans Attorneys

I'm just looking at directors and managers asking themselves how long they can hang on for. Unless we have a marked difference in the number of hours we're shutting down from an electricity perspective we are going to have continued corporate pressure and potential failure, and thtat really is concerning. Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency, Business Rescue & Restructuring - Werksmans Attorneys

Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation