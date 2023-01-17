Streaming issues? Report here
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961

17 January 2023 5:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
China
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Chinese economy
Ninety One
Philip Saunders
zero covid policy

China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Philip Saunders, Director of the Investment Institute at Ninety One.

- The latest figures show that China's economic growth slowed sharply in 2022.

- While the country's economy did grow, it was at 3% which is well below Beijing's official target.

- For most of the last three years China was restricted by rolling lockdowns and Ninety One's Philip Saunders believes that coming out of COVID it will have a pretty strong rebound.

© lp2studio/123rf.com
© lp2studio/123rf.com

China's economic growth slowed in 2022 to one of the country's worst levels in nearly 50 years.

The economy was hit hard by Beijing's "zero COVID" policy, which it suddenly lifted last month.

While the economy did grow, it was by only 3%. The government's target was 5.5%.

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Philip Saunders, Director of the Investment Institute at Ninety One.

Saunders says that China's official statistics for GDP growth should be taken "with a pinch of salt", but the general direction is right.

...that China is going to have a pretty awful first quarter, but coming out of COVID it's going to have a pretty strong rebound... at a time when the European economy is going to be weak and of course the US economy is going to be affected from the tightening measures they've put in place from the second quarter of last year.

Philip Saunders, Director: Investment Institute - Ninety One

Does China with its closed economy still have the proven capacity to manage its own economic outcomes in this scenario?

The story of the Chinese economy over the last decade or so has been one of stop-go... because the underlying problem is of course that there's been an accumulation of debt, particularly related to the property sector which they've been trying to address.

Philip Saunders, Director: Investment Institute - Ninety One

RELATED: China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'

Saunders adds that we're going to see a number of the blockages to economic growth removed with the removal of strict COVID restrictions

I think China will have a cyclical upswing which will be pretty powerful initially as pent-up demand comes through as it did after COVID in the West.

Philip Saunders, Director: Investment Institute - Ninety One

Saunders feels while the population slowdown is relevant on a longer-term basis, it is "completely irrelevant" from a cyclical perspective.

Scroll to the top to listen to Saunders' analysis in detail




