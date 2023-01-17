Streaming issues? Report here
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?

17 January 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Cyril Ramaphosa
World Economic Forum
Team South Africa
Load shedding
The Money Show
Davos
WEF
Energy crisis
Bruce Whitfield
Thebe Ikalafeng
Davos 2023

The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to deal with the load shedding crisis.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson of Brand Africa.

- The World Economic Forum's annual meeting takes place in Davos, Switzerland from 16 - 20 January.

- President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the last minute that he would not be attending in order to give his attention to the energy crisis at home.

The conference centre in Davos for the WEF annual meeting @ makasanaphoto/123rf.com
The conference centre in Davos for the WEF annual meeting @ makasanaphoto/123rf.com

The 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) summit kicked off in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday minus President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The annual global meeting brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss issues affecting the world.

RELATED: Ramaphosa cancels WEF trip to Davos to deal with SA power crisis

Ramaphosa had been scheduled to attend but cancelled at the 11th hour to give his attention to the load shedding crisis at home.

The theme this year is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

A South African delegation... will add the country’s voice to discussions about global issues with the overall aim to position it as a competitive business destination. The communication approach is to select multi-sectoral thought leaders from the private and public sector, to drive the messaging for Team South Africa at WEF, in line with the WEF theme.

Brand South Africa

What kind of signal does Ramaphosa's last-minute withdrawal send to political and business leaders from a brand and investment perspective?

Bruce Whitfield chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson of Brand Africa, who is confident the message is not a negative one.

We know the importance of energy in driving the economy of South Africa. The message that's come through is that the President recognises the urgency of the moment... and has decided to personally be available in South Africa to deal with it.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa

We need accountability and we need leadership... [this crisis] needs all hands on deck. If he came to Davos it would be to say 'we are working on it'.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa

They might say 'you are here, but the lights are off in South Africa'. It may not translate as well as 'I am staying back here to deal with this'.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa

He's sent an envoy obviously... and it's not just our Ministers there. We have over 110 businesses and influencers and civil society representatives attending Davos to deal with the story of South Africa.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa

Click here to find out more about Brand South Africa's aims at WEF 2023.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation




